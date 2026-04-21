/'Red Deck': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln turns completely red during night operations

While the entire angled flight deck of a Nimitz-class supercarrier is approximately 240 metres long, the critical target area containing the arresting wires is roughly 100 metres, demanding absolute precision from the aviator. Without blinding white light washing out the deck, the pilot can clearly spot the amber "meatball" and red wave-off lights of the Improved Fresnel Lens Optical Landing System (IFLOLS) to maintain a safe and accurate glide slope.