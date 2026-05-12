/New York exhibition displays 3.5 million pages of Epstein Files, highlights his relations with Trump | IN PICS

New York’s “Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room” displays 3.5 million pages of Epstein Files released by the US Department of Justice. It exhibit highlights Trump-Epstein ties, transparency concerns, and accountability debates surrounding the handling of the documents.
A US transparency advocacy group has opened a temporary exhibition in New York featuring a print-out of all the files released by the US Department of Justice — roughly 3.5 million pages — related to Jeffrey Epstein. The exhibition will remain open to the public until May 21.
In the image, visitors look at a timeline of events
The library, titled “The Donald J Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room,” has compiled the documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act into 3,437 bound volumes, all numbered and arranged on shelves.
“The truth is hard to deny when it's printed and bound for you to see,” reads the website of the Institute of Primary Facts, the Washington-based nonprofit behind the exhibit.
People interested in visiting the Tribeca exhibition can register online. However, due to failures by the Department of Justice to properly redact some victims’ names in the documents, the general public is not permitted to directly consult the files.
Exceptions are being made for certain professionals, including journalists and lawyers.
The pop-up exhibition highlights the long-standing relationship between US President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, who died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors.
Trump and Epstein were friends for decades before reportedly falling out in 2004 over a property dispute. Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing despite appearing multiple times in the so-called “Epstein Files.”
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“We're a pro-democracy organization, with the goal of educating the public using these kinds of sort of pop-up museums and other in-real-life experiences to help people understand the corruption in the United States, the dangers to democracy,” David Garrett, one of the creators behind the project, told AFP.
In this image, an illustration of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump is displayed on a timeline of events
Candles are seen next to bound volumes of the Epstein files, containing a total of 3.5 million pages in 3,437 bound volumes, at the “Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room”, a tribute to the survivors and victims