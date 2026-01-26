/'Ready to fire from the Persian Gulf': The most destructive weapons USS Abraham Lincoln carries

As tensions simmer in the Middle East, the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) patrols the region as a potent symbol of American military power. with a lethal arsenal, including F-35C stealth fighters and EA-18G Growlers to jam enemy radar.
The Lincoln was the first carrier to deploy with the F-35C, the world’s only long-range stealth strike fighter designed for aircraft carriers. These jets can penetrate advanced enemy air defences, such as the S-300, to gather intelligence or strike critical targets without being detected by radar.
Serving as the backbone of the air wing, these multi-role fighters act as the carrier’s primary "bomb trucks". Capable of carrying a massive array of air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles, they deliver the bulk of the firepower once the skies are cleared of immediate threats.
Before any bombs are dropped, the EA-18G Growlers fly in to jam enemy radar and disrupt communications. Equipped with ALQ-99 jamming pods, they can neutralise integrated air defence systems, rendering weapons like Iran’s Bavar-373 ineffective against the strike force.
Carried by the Super Hornets and Growlers, the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) is designed specifically to destroy enemy radar stations. These missiles home in on radar emissions, effectively blinding the adversary’s air defence network and clearing the path for further attacks.
For ground targets, the air wing utilises Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) and Laser-Guided Paveway bombs. These smart weapons use GPS and laser designation to strike hardened bunkers, command centres, or specific buildings with an accuracy of within a few metres.
To counter naval threats in the narrow Persian Gulf, the Lincoln’s aircraft carry the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM). This stealthy cruise missile can autonomously detect and strike specific enemy vessels within a fleet, significantly outranging traditional anti-ship weapons.
The Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) is a glide bomb that allows pilots to release their payload from well outside the range of most enemy surface-to-air missiles. It uses GPS navigation to glide silently towards its target, delivering cluster bomblets or a unitary warhead with devastating effect.