/'Rather die than surrender': What Charlie Kirk's shooter Tyler Robinson told his father after shooting

Tyler Robinson, accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, admitted the crime to his father but said he’d prefer to take his own life rather than surrender. Here’s how his family and authorities convinced him to give up.
According to law enforcement sources cited by the New York Post, Tyler Robinson admitted to his father that he was behind the shooting at Utah Valley University. When confronted with photos released by investigators, Robinson did not deny his involvement.
In a chilling exchange, Robinson reportedly told his father he would rather kill himself than surrender to the police. Investigators said this moment revealed the level of desperation and emotional instability driving the 22-year-old accused shooter.
Robinson’s father refused to give up on his son. Despite the shocking confession, he tried to de-escalate the situation and eventually persuaded Robinson to speak with a trusted youth minister who was also connected to the US Marshals Service.
The family’s youth minister became a key figure in resolving the standoff. Acting as both a spiritual guide and a liaison with law enforcement, he contacted a deputy with the US Marshals Service fugitive task force, leading to Robinson’s eventual arrest.
Robinson was taken into custody by the FBI on Thursday evening. Utah Governor Spencer Cox praised the family’s courage, saying: “I want to thank the family members of Tyler Robinson who did the right thing in this case and were able to bring him into law enforcement.”
Investigators revealed that Robinson, a former Utah Valley University student, expressed growing anger toward Kirk in the days before the shooting. He allegedly called the conservative activist “full of hate” and authorities now believe he acted alone.
Robinson’s digital footprint also became evidence. Messages recovered from Discord showed him giving instructions to his roommate after the shooting, such as retrieving a rifle hidden in a towel in a wooded area, and revealing that he had changed clothes to evade capture.
Surveillance footage captured Robinson arriving at the Utah Valley campus in his Dodge Challenger at 8:29 am on the day of the shooting. He was seen wearing a maroon T-shirt, light shorts, a black cap with a white logo, and light-coloured shoes, clothing that investigators noted he was still wearing when questioned days later.