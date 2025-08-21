/'Rain will destroy it': Why the $2 billion B-2 Bomber can’t get wet?

Rainwater isn’t just bad for the paint, it seeps into delicate seams and surfaces that demand constant maintenance. After every mission, ground crews spend hours checking for moisture damage. In fact, keeping the B-2 combat-ready often takes far more time on the ground than in the air.
The B-2 bomber is covered with a special radar-absorbent coating designed to scatter enemy signals. But this same coating is highly sensitive to moisture. If the aircraft gets exposed to rain for too long, the stealth paint can peel, bubble, or lose its properties, making the $2 billion jet vulnerable to detection.
Unlike other military aircraft that can sit on open runways, the B-2 requires giant, climate-controlled hangars. These hangars regulate temperature and humidity, preventing water from damaging the stealth materials. Maintaining such facilities adds millions to the already astronomical cost of operating the bomber.
Despite being one of the deadliest aircraft in the world, the B-2 is ironically fragile when it comes to weather. A simple thunderstorm can ground the entire fleet, which is why missions are planned with meticulous attention to forecasts. It’s a reminder that even the most advanced war machines have surprising weaknesses.
You’d think engineers could just “waterproof” the bomber, but it’s not that simple. Any change to the surface material can compromise its stealth ability. The paint is designed to absorb radar, not repel water, so even the tiniest modification could ruin its invisible edge.
Because of its vulnerability to rain, the U.S. Air Force built specialised hangars around the world just to house the B-2s. These facilities can cost tens of millions each, essentially making the bomber one of the most expensive parking problems in military history.
The B-2 Spirit is capable of flying 6,000 miles without refuelling, carrying nuclear weapons, and striking anywhere on Earth. Yet, despite all this power, it cannot handle a rainy day without risk of damage. It’s the ultimate paradox, a bomber that dominates the skies but fears the weather.