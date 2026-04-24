/'Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh &..': Who are the 7 AAP Rajya Sabha MPs joining BJP?

Raghav Chadha, 37, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab in 2022 and served as AAP’s deputy leader before being removed from the post. A chartered accountant by training, he became one of the youngest Rajya Sabha MPs in 2022. Once seen as close to Arvind Kejriwal, he had earlier served as a Delhi MLA and was deeply involved in policy messaging and campaign strategy. He had earlier also been relieved of responsibilities in Punjab and was seen mostly absent from party campaigns. His exit follows a period of clear organisational sidelining and internal disagreement over his political role. His growing focus on niche public issues and absence from key party events had fuelled speculation of a rift.