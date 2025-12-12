/'Rafale, BrahMos, S-400 & more': 7 Indian weapons that could easily shoot down Bangladesh's Eurofighter Typhoon

The S-400 is the primary reason BAF Typhoons would struggle to even take off. deployed in India's Eastern sector, its massive 91N6E radar can track targets up to 600km away deep inside Bangladeshi airspace.

The Kill: Its 40N6 missile has a range of 400km. This means a Typhoon pilot taking off from Dhaka (Kurmitola Air Base) is technically within the "kill zone" the moment their wheels leave the runway, forcing them to fly dangerously low to survive.