/'Purim Prophecy': Why Benjamin Netanyahu is framing Iran War as a religious crusade

To understand Netanyahu’s rhetoric, you have to look at the Jewish holiday of Purim, which centers on the Book of Esther. The story takes place in the ancient Persian Empire—modern-day Iran. According to the text, a wicked vizier named Haman plotted the total extermination of the Jewish people, only to be outmaneuvered and defeated. For Netanyahu, the geographic and narrative parallels are not a coincidence; they are a historical blueprint. By constantly referencing ancient Persia, he subconsciously links the modern regime in Tehran to an ancient, eternal enemy.