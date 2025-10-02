/'Psychology of doomsday': Why people believe alien invasion rumours around every space event like 3I/ATLAS?

Scientific announcements often come with technical language, data ranges, and evolving estimates, for example, when the trajectory or brightness of a new comet is still being studied. This uncertainty, while normal in science, is unsettling for many. Into this uncertainty steps imagination: if the experts don’t have all the answers yet, rumours and wild theories find fertile ground. That’s how a routine astronomical discovery can quickly morph into talk of alien invasions or doomsday prophecies.