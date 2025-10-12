/'Protected by faith': Richest country in world has no army to defend its enormous treasures

The Vatican City is the world’s richest country by GDP per capita, yet it has no army. Protected by faith, diplomacy, and the Swiss Guard, this tiny city-state survives through global influence, wealth, and divine politics instead of military might.
Vatican City spans just 0.49 sq km, making it the smallest country on Earth. Yet, because of its enormous art treasures, global donations, and financial holdings, it boasts one of the highest GDP per capita figures in the world, often exceeding $400,000.
Vatican City has no military of its own. Instead, it relies on the Swiss Guard, a ceremonial yet elite unit of 135 soldiers who protect the Pope. They may look colourful in their Renaissance-style uniforms, but they’re trained in modern security tactics.
Vatican City’s defence is effectively guaranteed by Italy through the 1929 Lateran Treaty. Any external threat would prompt the Italian government (and NATO allies, indirectly) to intervene. Its neutrality and moral standing also make it diplomatically untouchable.
The Vatican earns revenue through global church donations, investments, tourism, and the Vatican Bank (IOR). It owns priceless art, including works by Michelangelo and Raphael that form part of its cultural and economic power.
As head of both the Catholic Church and the Vatican City State, the Pope holds unique political power. He meets world leaders regularly, influencing global policy on peace, climate, and ethics, without commanding a single soldier.
Aside from the Swiss Guard, the Vatican Gendarmerie handles internal law enforcement, surveillance, and cybersecurity. Major events, such as Papal Masses or foreign visits, are jointly secured by Italian police and Interpol coordination.
The Vatican’s power lies not in weapons but in soft power, faith, diplomacy, and moral authority. Its neutrality during conflicts, recognised globally, has ensured its survival and influence for over 1,000 years.