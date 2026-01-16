/‘Prostitution and hush money’: What happens behind the closed doors of Davos World Economic Forum

As global elites gather for Davos 2026, the summit faces renewed scrutiny over its nightlife and workplace culture. Reports reveal a surge in high-end escorts charging premium rates. The WEF denies these claims, citing a zero-tolerance policy.
Every January, sex workers from across Europe reportedly travel to Davos to cater to wealthy attendees. Investigation by media outlets, including The Times, found that demand for sexual services spikes significantly during the five-day event, with escorts booking hotels miles away to commute to the resort.
Due to the influx of high-net-worth individuals, escorts reportedly charge premium rates. Reports indicate that fees can range from €700 to €2,000 per night, with services often arranged discreetly through online platforms or concierges to bypass official security channels.
Sex workers in Davos often adhere to a strict dress code to blend in with delegates. Dressed in business suits and formal wear, they reportedly operate in hotel bars and private parties, making it difficult for security staff to distinguish them from accredited guests.
A 2024 investigation by The Wall Street Journal alleged a "toxic" workplace culture at the WEF itself. The report cited interviews with former employees who claimed they faced sexual harassment by VIPs and senior staff, alleging that the organisation failed to protect them.
The "hush money" allegations stem from reports that the WEF used non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to silence staff. The WSJ reported that some women who complained about harassment were pushed out or offered settlements to leave quietly, effectively burying the allegations behind closed doors.
The World Economic Forum has categorically denied these characterisations. In official statements, the organisation asserted it has a "zero-tolerance policy" for harassment and described the media reports as containing "demonstrably false assertions" about its culture and leadership.
Swiss police explicitly warn about the risks of human trafficking during the summit. While prostitution is legal in Switzerland, authorities monitor the influx closely to ensure women are not being coerced by organised trafficking rings seeking to exploit the high-demand period.