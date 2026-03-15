Beneath Tehran’s manufactured moral outrage lies a staggering, state-sanctioned reality: the Islamic Republic is aggressively criticising Western sex crimes while its own legal system actively facilitates the marriage of children.
To erode public support for the ongoing US-Israel military strikes (dubbed "Operation Epic Fury"), Iranian state media and aligned bot networks have flooded X, Telegram, and TikTok with disinformation. They are heavily pushing viral, AI-generated deepfakes linking Western leaders to Jeffrey Epstein. The strategy is clear: label Western governments as pedophile rings to distract the globe from the collapsing regime in Tehran. Cybersecurity experts note that the strategy relies on ideological projection, accusing the enemy of the exact moral failings you wish to hide.
While Iranian propagandists point fingers at Western depravity, Iran’s own legal framework tells a different story. Under Article 1041 of the Iranian Civil Code, the legal age of marriage for girls is just 13 years old (and 15 for boys). Even more disturbingly, girls can be married off at an even younger age, technically as young as 8 years and 9 months (nine lunar years), if the father consents and a state judge approves it.
This isn't just an archaic law left on the books; it is actively facilitated by the state. Recent investigations have revealed that officially licensed Iranian matchmaking platforms, such as the site Adam and Hava (Adam and Eve), allow parents to seamlessly create marriage profiles for children as young as 12 and 13. These platforms operate with the government's blessing, effectively digitizing and modernizing the institutionalized trade of child brides under the guise of "forming traditional families."
The human cost of this legal loophole is massive. According to Iran’s own Statistical Center, tens of thousands of girls under the age of 15 are legally married off every single year, with thousands of them giving birth before they are old enough to drive. Furthermore, human rights lawyers inside Iran warn that the official statistics are just the tip of the iceberg, as thousands more underage marriages are conducted secretly by clerics in rural and border regions without being officially registered.
When parliamentarians and human rights groups inside Iran have attempted to raise the legal marriage age to a minimum of 16, hardline clerics have routinely blocked the legislation, claiming that preventing 13-year-olds from marrying contradicts Islamic Sharia and "promotes assimilation with Western values."
The contrast is undeniable. Tehran is currently spending millions of dollars on a sophisticated digital warfare campaign to feign moral outrage over the exploitation of minors in the West. Simultaneously, it fiercely defends and enforces a legal apparatus that strips tens of thousands of young Iranian girls of their childhoods, educations, and bodily autonomy every year. It is a masterclass in delusional hypocrisy.