  'Preparing for actual war': North Korea reveals REAL reason for missile launch amid US attack on Venezuela

'Preparing for actual war': North Korea reveals REAL reason for missile launch amid US attack on Venezuela

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jan 05, 2026, 06:08 IST | Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 06:08 IST

Kim Jong Un said North Korea’s hypersonic missile tests rehearse real war amid rising tensions. Pyongyang condemned the US capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro as a sovereignty breach. The US says launches pose no immediate threat; Japan issued alerts as Seoul seeks China’s help.

North Korea says missile test preparation of 'an actual war'
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

North Korea says missile test preparation of 'an actual war'

North Korea's Kim Jong Un has said that the recent missile testing was for preparation of an "an actual war." He said that test-firing of hypersonic missiles was made necessary by "the recent geopolitical crisis."

"Why it is necessary is exemplified by the recent geopolitical crisis and complicated international events," Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim saying.

North Korea slams US on capture of Maduro
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

North Korea slams US on capture of Maduro

North Korea also slammed the US for capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro calling it "serious encroachment of sovereignty." It added that the raid is an example of American "hegemony-seeking act committed in Venezuela". "The incident is another example that clearly confirms once again the rogue and brutal nature of the US."

What US said on North Korea's missile testing?
3 / 6

What US said on North Korea's missile testing?

The US Indo-Pacific Command said that it is aware of North Korea’s recent missile launches and maintained that the move does not pose an ‘immediate threat’ to the region. “We are aware of the missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. Based on current assessments, this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies. The United States remains committed to the defence of the US homeland and our allies in the region.”

US captured Maduro
4 / 6
(Photograph: Truth Social/Donald Trump)

US captured Maduro

In an operation titled Operation Absolute Resolve, the US, on Saturday (Jan 3), entered Venezuela, bombed Caracas and captured Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from their presidential palace.

Maduro brought to NYC, lodged in Brooklyn detention centre
5 / 6
(Photograph: X/White House)

Maduro brought to NYC, lodged in Brooklyn detention centre

Maduro was flown to USS Iwo Jima, then to Guantánamo Bay, and finally by government plane to Stewart Air National Guard Base in NY. He is held at Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, and he faces narco-terrorism charges. He is set to appear in Manhattan federal court on Jan 5.

Japan, South Korea on alert after N Korea's missile test
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Japan, South Korea on alert after N Korea's missile test

Japan issued an emergency alert after missile launch. Meanwhile, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is in China and is aiming to seek help from Beijing to normalise ties with N Korea

