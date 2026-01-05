Kim Jong Un said North Korea’s hypersonic missile tests rehearse real war amid rising tensions. Pyongyang condemned the US capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro as a sovereignty breach. The US says launches pose no immediate threat; Japan issued alerts as Seoul seeks China’s help.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un has said that the recent missile testing was for preparation of an "an actual war." He said that test-firing of hypersonic missiles was made necessary by "the recent geopolitical crisis."
"Why it is necessary is exemplified by the recent geopolitical crisis and complicated international events," Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim saying.
North Korea also slammed the US for capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro calling it "serious encroachment of sovereignty." It added that the raid is an example of American "hegemony-seeking act committed in Venezuela". "The incident is another example that clearly confirms once again the rogue and brutal nature of the US."
The US Indo-Pacific Command said that it is aware of North Korea’s recent missile launches and maintained that the move does not pose an ‘immediate threat’ to the region. “We are aware of the missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. Based on current assessments, this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies. The United States remains committed to the defence of the US homeland and our allies in the region.”
In an operation titled Operation Absolute Resolve, the US, on Saturday (Jan 3), entered Venezuela, bombed Caracas and captured Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from their presidential palace.
Maduro was flown to USS Iwo Jima, then to Guantánamo Bay, and finally by government plane to Stewart Air National Guard Base in NY. He is held at Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, and he faces narco-terrorism charges. He is set to appear in Manhattan federal court on Jan 5.
Japan issued an emergency alert after missile launch. Meanwhile, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is in China and is aiming to seek help from Beijing to normalise ties with N Korea