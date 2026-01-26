/'Powered by 2 nuclear reactors': Why Iran should fear USS Abraham Lincoln to its core?

The foundation of the 60-day siege is the Lincoln’s propulsion. Powered by two A4W nuclear reactors, the ship has "unlimited" range and can operate for over 20 years without refueling. This allows the carrier to maintain high speeds (over 30 knots) indefinitely, staying out of reach of Iranian coastal threats while keeping its flight deck positioned for optimal wind-over-deck launch conditions. Unlike conventional ships, the Lincoln never needs to "stop for gas," allowing it to remain in the "Red Zone" for as long as the mission requires.