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'Power projection': How A-10 Warthog and USS Abraham Lincoln operate globally

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Apr 04, 2026, 22:57 IST | Updated: Apr 04, 2026, 22:57 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln and A-10 Warthog anchor America's global military reach. The nuclear-powered carrier serves as a floating airbase, while the heavily armoured A-10 delivers devastating ground strikes in hostile combat zones worldwide.

Lincoln: 100,000 tonnes displacement
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Lincoln: 100,000 tonnes displacement

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is a cornerstone of naval power projection. Weighing over 100,000 tonnes, it operates as a sovereign floating airbase across international waters. The nuclear-powered vessel provides unmatched endurance and mobility for prolonged combat missions.

A-10: 30mm firepower unleashed
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

A-10: 30mm firepower unleashed

The A-10 Thunderbolt II, widely known as the Warthog, is built around a massive 30mm GAU-8 Avenger rotary cannon. Firing up to 3,900 rounds per minute, it delivers devastating close air support for ground troops. This aircraft remains highly effective against armoured vehicles and enemy fortifications.

Air wing: 90 combat aircraft
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Air wing: 90 combat aircraft

Capable of carrying up to 90 aircraft, the USS Abraham Lincoln houses a formidable strike force. Its air wing includes advanced fighter jets and electronic warfare planes, allowing for continuous aerial dominance. This huge capacity ensures air superiority in any combat theatre.

Warthog: 544 kilogrammes armour
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Warthog: 544 kilogrammes armour

Designed for severe battlefield survival, the A-10 Warthog protects its pilot with a 544-kilogramme titanium bathtub. This heavy armour allows the aircraft to withstand direct hits from armour-piercing projectiles. Its durability ensures it can fly low and slow over hostile territories.

Lincoln: 30 knots speed
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(Photograph: @IRANinMumbai/X, Wikimedia Commons)

Lincoln: 30 knots speed

Despite its immense size, the USS Abraham Lincoln can travel at speeds exceeding 30 knots. Powered by two nuclear reactors, the carrier possesses virtually unlimited range without needing refuelling. This allows rapid deployment to global conflict zones, including operations in the Middle East.

A-10 payload: 7,200 kilogrammes munitions
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(Photograph: AI-generated)

A-10 payload: 7,200 kilogrammes munitions

The A-10 Warthog can carry over 7,200 kilogrammes of mixed ordnance across 11 hardpoints (8 under-wing and 3 under-fuselage). It is heavily equipped with laser-guided bombs, air-to-surface missiles, and unguided rockets. This versatile payload makes it a primary asset for dismantling enemy infrastructure.

Centcom: 3 aircraft carriers
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Centcom: 3 aircraft carriers

Current military posturing in the Middle East has seen up to three US aircraft carriers deployed simultaneously. The USS Abraham Lincoln operates alongside other strike groups to maintain regional stability. Combined with A-10 squadrons, this presence deters aggressive actions and sustains global power projection.

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