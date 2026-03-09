/‘Physically weak’ but ‘strong willed’: Kim Jong Un delivers his first Women's Day speech — Is he promoting his daughter Ju Ae?

Kim's wife Ri Sol Ju and daughter Ju Ae attended the event. This comes after various reports suggested that Kim's daughter Ju Ae will his successor. She was seen seated next to her father and holding his hand. KCNA did not name Ju Ae in its report, referring to her instead as Kim's "beloved daughter". South Korea's spy agency has said Pyongyang appears to have begun the process of designating Ju Ae as Kim's successor. Lawmaker Lee Seong Kweun, who attended the briefing of the spy agency, told the Associated Press earlier this February that the agency’s language had shifted noticeably. While the NIS previously described Kim’s daughter as being in “successor training," it now characterises her as being at the “successor-designate stage", a significant change in assessment. If this happens, the 13-year-old Kim Ju Ae will be the fourth-generation ruler from the Kim family in North Korea.