/‘Petrol vs CNG’: Which cars are easier to resell?

Petrol cars are universally easier to resell due to wider market demand and lower maintenance. However, factory-fitted CNG vehicles hold strong resale value in metro cities where second-hand buyers want relief from expensive daily fuel costs.
Petrol cars consistently enjoy a higher resale value across the country. According to auto market analysts, a wider market demand and zero fuel range anxiety make them the safest long-term financial investment for most buyers.
In major metro areas like Delhi, second-hand CNG cars are seeing massive demand. Data from Cars24 shows high-mileage commuters eagerly buy used CNG vehicles to benefit from their incredibly low daily running costs.
Resale value heavily depends on local gas station availability. In cities lacking robust CNG pipelines, demand drops drastically, leading to a much steeper depreciation curve for gas-powered vehicles compared to petrol models.
Used car buyers often gravitate towards petrol engines due to their proven long-term reliability. Mechanics note that petrol cars avoid the complex valve clearance adjustments and filter replacements sometimes needed on ageing CNG engines.
Practicality plays a major role in the second-hand vehicle market. Families frequently pass on used CNG cars because the large gas cylinder severely reduces the boot space necessary for everyday errands and highway road trips.
How a car was converted drastically impacts its overall resale price. Industry experts state that factory-fitted CNG cars retain significantly more value and buyer trust compared to vehicles modified with aftermarket kits by local garages.
Petrol cars remain universally easier to resell due to their broad appeal and lower maintenance needs. However, a well-maintained, factory-fitted CNG car will still sell quickly at a strong price in cities with established fuel networks.