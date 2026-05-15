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‘Petrol vs CNG’: Which cars are easier to resell?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 15, 2026, 13:28 IST | Updated: May 15, 2026, 13:28 IST

Petrol cars are universally easier to resell due to wider market demand and lower maintenance. However, factory-fitted CNG vehicles hold strong resale value in metro cities where second-hand buyers want relief from expensive daily fuel costs.

Petrol advantage
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Petrol advantage

Petrol cars consistently enjoy a higher resale value across the country. According to auto market analysts, a wider market demand and zero fuel range anxiety make them the safest long-term financial investment for most buyers.

The urban CNG surge
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(Photograph: AI)

The urban CNG surge

In major metro areas like Delhi, second-hand CNG cars are seeing massive demand. Data from Cars24 shows high-mileage commuters eagerly buy used CNG vehicles to benefit from their incredibly low daily running costs.

The infrastructure divide
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(Photograph: AI)

The infrastructure divide

Resale value heavily depends on local gas station availability. In cities lacking robust CNG pipelines, demand drops drastically, leading to a much steeper depreciation curve for gas-powered vehicles compared to petrol models.

Maintenance and reliability
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(Photograph: AI)

Maintenance and reliability

Used car buyers often gravitate towards petrol engines due to their proven long-term reliability. Mechanics note that petrol cars avoid the complex valve clearance adjustments and filter replacements sometimes needed on ageing CNG engines.

The boot space factor
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(Photograph: AI)

The boot space factor

Practicality plays a major role in the second-hand vehicle market. Families frequently pass on used CNG cars because the large gas cylinder severely reduces the boot space necessary for everyday errands and highway road trips.

Factory-fitted vs aftermarket
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(Photograph: AI)

Factory-fitted vs aftermarket

How a car was converted drastically impacts its overall resale price. Industry experts state that factory-fitted CNG cars retain significantly more value and buyer trust compared to vehicles modified with aftermarket kits by local garages.

Maintenance
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(Photograph: AI)

Maintenance

Petrol cars remain universally easier to resell due to their broad appeal and lower maintenance needs. However, a well-maintained, factory-fitted CNG car will still sell quickly at a strong price in cities with established fuel networks.

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