/'Pentagon's soft target': How Stryker hack is hitting US military hospitals

To understand the gravity of this hack, we have to look past the name. Stryker Corporation doesn't build the eight-wheeled armoured combat vehicles that transport U.S. troops into battle; they build the critical trauma equipment that keeps those troops alive when they get hit. From the specialised, automated stretchers used in MedEvac Blackhawk helicopters to the advanced surgical drills used in field hospitals, Stryker is deeply embedded in the U.S. military's trauma response infrastructure.