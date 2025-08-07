/'Payload and weapons': Which fighter jets brings more firepower F-16 or Tejas Mk2?

The F-16 carries around 7,700 kg payload across 11 hardpoints, while Tejas Mk2 holds 6,600 kg on 14 hardpoints, mixing Indian and advanced foreign weapons. Which makes Tejas Mk2 more versatile.
Fighter jet firepower is often judged by how much weaponry it can carry and deploy missiles, bombs and smart weapons. Both the jets are considered among the world’s most advanced single-engine fighters, but each has different strengths due to design choices.
The F-16 Fighting Falcon can carry a maximum external payload of around 7,700 kg across 11 hardpoints. It can load various air-to-air missiles.
Tejas Mk2 offers a payload of 6,500+ kg and carries 14 hardpoints, nearly twice as many as the Tejas Mk1. It can carry up to eight beyond-visual-range missiles at once, precision bombs, smart munitions, the BrahMos-NG cruise missile and indigenous Indian weapons for both air and ground combat. Which makes this versatile for strike missions and air superiority.
The F-16’s 11 hardpoints are positioned on the wings, wingtips and under the fuselage. Tejas Mk2’s 14 weapon stations give it greater flexibility to carry bombs, missiles, drop tanks and sensors together. This allows the Mk2 to carry a wider variety of weapons for multi-role missions.
The F-16 supports US and NATO-standard weapons such as AIM-9, AIM-120, Maverick missiles and GBU-12/31 bombs. While Tejas Mk2 combines imported weapons like the Meteor missile with a broad Indian arsenal including Astra missiles, Rudram-II anti-radiation missiles, SAAW glide bombs and BrahMos-NG.
The F-16 is battle-proven with many air-to-air and ground-attack missile combinations, including stand-off land-attack options. Tejas Mk2 has an edge over this with Astra Mk1 beyond-visual-range missiles, smart bombs and planned integration of next-generation Indian weapons. It can also launch large guided bombs in a single sortie. It is technologically more advanced.
The F-16 carries a slightly heavier payload due to its modular design. However, the Tejas Mk2, with almost the same payload, more hardpoints, an upgrade path for Indian and Western weapons, and a focus on multi-missile missions, is fast becoming one of the world’s most capable and flexible fighters.