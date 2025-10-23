/‘Para SF to US Navy SEALs’: Top 10 most feared special forces in the world

Published: Oct 23, 2025, 18:08 IST | Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 18:08 IST
From the Navy SEALs and SAS to India’s MARCOS and Austria’s EKO Cobra, these ten special forces set the standard in elite training and deadly missions. Here are the top ten most feared special forces.
US Navy SEALs - Deadly Across Sea, Air and Land
The US Navy SEALs are famed for high-profile missions, like the raid against Osama Bin Laden. Their training pipeline, BUD/S, is legendary for its difficulty, focusing on underwater demolition, direct action, and joint operations worldwide. SEALs are regarded as versatile and highly effective in hostage rescues, counter-terrorism, and field intelligence.
UK SAS - “Who Dares Wins”
The British Special Air Service (SAS) are often the world standard for special forces, with a fierce selection process and a rich history in counter-terrorism. The SAS specialise in covert reconnaissance, hostage rescue and rapid response. Many other elite units were inspired by the SAS model and training.
US Delta Force - Masters of High-Value Target Raids
Delta Force is a shadowy US Army unit with a reputation for surgical precision. Members are skilled in close quarters battle, intelligence gathering, and high-stakes hostage operations, frequently working with the CIA. Their missions remain classified, but their global reputation is unmatched.
Russian Spetsnaz - Ruthless and Efficient
Spetsnaz refers to Russia’s many special operations units, known for harsh training and operational secrecy. Their missions, from urban warfare to deep reconnaissance, include high-profile sieges and covert interventions, making them notorious worldwide.
India’s MARCOS - Masters of Amphibious Warfare
India’s MARCOS, or Marine Commandos, excel in underwater and amphibious operations. Famed for anti-piracy, covert insertions and counter-terror missions, they train with both Indian and international units and are equipped for sea, air, and land assaults.
India’s Para (SF)
India’s Para (SF) is the Indian Army’s airborne special forces, renowned for their high-altitude warfare skills and operations in extreme conditions. They have a record of successful counter-terrorism and rescue operations in the toughest environments.
Israel’s Sayeret Matkal - Masters of Intelligence
Sayeret Matkal is Israel’s elite unit for reconnaissance and intelligence gathering behind enemy lines. They are experts in surgical hostage rescues and covert raids, often called ‘the unit that never fails’ for their mission success.
Indonesia’s Kopassus - Unmatched Jungle Warfare
Kopassus, Indonesia’s special operations unit, is respected for expertise in jungle combat, counter-terror, and quick hostage rescues. They often operate in very tough terrain and are known for their resilience against insurgents.
Australia’s SASR - Versatile and Reliable
The Australian SASR (Special Air Service Regiment) is based on the British SAS model. They are experts in counter-terror and domestic security, and have a wide footprint in joint operations, urban raids, and protecting national interests.
Austria’s EKO Cobra - Hostage Rescue Specialists
Austria’s EKO Cobra is renowned for its hostage rescue skills, including the world’s only known in-flight aircraft hijacking rescue. They are Europe’s premier counter-terror police unit for complex operations and live-saving interventions.