/'Paper tiger' vs 'Hitler': Netanyahu-Erdogan clash over Gaza case seeking to imprison Israeli leaders for over 4,000 years

After Netanyahu's statement, Turkey's Foreign Ministry called Netanyahu “the Hitler of our time.” Turkey accused Netanyahu of trying to undermine ongoing peace negotiations

"An arrest warrant has been issued against Netanyahu by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Under Netanyahu's administration, Israel is facing proceedings before the International Court of Justice on charges of genocide. Netanyahu's current objective is to undermine ongoing peace negotiations and continue his expansionist policies in the region. Failing this, he risks being tried in his own country and is likely to be sentenced to imprisonment. The fact that our President has been targeted by Israeli officials with baseless, brazen, and false allegations is a result of the discomfort caused by the truths we have consistently voiced on every platform. Türkiye will continue to stand by innocent civilians and will further its efforts to ensure that Netanyahu is held accountable for the crimes he has committed," the statement read.