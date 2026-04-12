/'Paper tiger' vs 'Hitler': Netanyahu-Erdogan clash over Gaza case seeking to imprison Israeli leaders for over 4,000 years

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu slams Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as Israel–Turkey tensions escalate over flotilla case and Gaza war, with both sides trading sharp accusations amid legal and diplomatic clashes.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of massacring Kurds in his own country. This was in response of prosecutors in Turkey reportedly filing indictments against 35 top officials, including Netanyahu, seeking a total of more than 4,500 years in prison. The sharp exchange underscores escalating tensions between Israel and Turkey amid legal and diplomatic clashes. It also reflects the widening fallout from the Gaza conflict, with both sides trading serious allegations on the global stage.
Netanyahu in a post on X, said, “Israel under my leadership will continue to fight Iran’s terror regime and its proxies, unlike Erdogan who accommodates them and massacred his own Kurdish citizens."
Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz also reacted to the development. Katz also lashed out at Erdogan on X, calling him a “paper tiger.” “Erdogan, who did not respond to missile fire from Iran into Turkish territory and has proven to be a paper tiger, is now fleeing into the realm of antisemitism and calling for show trials in Turkey against Israel’s political and military leadership,” he said. “What an absurdity. A man of the Muslim Brotherhood, who massacred the Kurds, accuses Israel — defending itself against his Hamas allies — of genocide,” Katz added. “Israel will continue to defend itself with strength and determination — and he would do well to remain silent.”
After Netanyahu's statement, Turkey's Foreign Ministry called Netanyahu “the Hitler of our time.” Turkey accused Netanyahu of trying to undermine ongoing peace negotiations
"An arrest warrant has been issued against Netanyahu by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Under Netanyahu's administration, Israel is facing proceedings before the International Court of Justice on charges of genocide. Netanyahu's current objective is to undermine ongoing peace negotiations and continue his expansionist policies in the region. Failing this, he risks being tried in his own country and is likely to be sentenced to imprisonment. The fact that our President has been targeted by Israeli officials with baseless, brazen, and false allegations is a result of the discomfort caused by the truths we have consistently voiced on every platform. Türkiye will continue to stand by innocent civilians and will further its efforts to ensure that Netanyahu is held accountable for the crimes he has committed," the statement read.
Prosecutors in Istanbul have filed charges against Netanyahu and 34 Israeli officials over a raid on the Gaza-bound Sumud flotilla. They accuse them of genocide, crimes against humanity, torture, looting and unlawful detention, alleging the operation was a planned state action. According to the indictment, Israeli forces intercepted the aid ships, detained civilians, and subjected them to violence and degrading treatment. Authorities say the incident forms part of a broader pattern of actions against civilians in Gaza. The case will proceed in court under fugitive provisions, as the suspects remain outside Türkiye’s jurisdiction.