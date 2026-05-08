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‘Pace the World Didn’t Expect’: Why China is secretly expanding rapid Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter jet production

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 08, 2026, 03:31 IST | Updated: May 08, 2026, 03:31 IST

China is accelerating Chengdu J-20 production, boosting its stealth fighter fleet and signaling a major leap in airpower. Analysts see strategic risks and regional implications.

China’s Stealth Gambit: J-20 Numbers Jump
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(Photograph: Reuters)

China’s Stealth Gambit: J-20 Numbers Jump

Chinese J-20 stealth fighter production is surging, with dozens reportedly delivered to front-line units in 2023-24. This dramatic uptick marks a clear acceleration in China's airpower push.

Secret Factories Fuel Rapid J-20 Build-Up
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Secret Factories Fuel Rapid J-20 Build-Up

Analysts believe China uses expanded, highly secure sites in Chengdu and beyond to hide true J-20 production rates. Satellite images show new factories and increased activity in recent months.

Why is Beijing Rushing J-20s to Squadrons?
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(Photograph: PLA Air Force)

Why is Beijing Rushing J-20s to Squadrons?

Rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea fuel China’s urgency. The J-20's stealth and range offer Beijing new options to challenge rivals across the Asia-Pacific region.

How Many J-20s are Now Operational?
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How Many J-20s are Now Operational?

Unofficial estimates put China’s J-20 fleet at over 200 jets by early 2024, with more coming off the assembly line monthly. Exact numbers remain a closely guarded state secret.

A New Industrial Scale: J-20’s Assembly Power
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(Photograph: Chengdu Aerospace Corporation)

A New Industrial Scale: J-20’s Assembly Power

China’s defence industry is retooling for sustained high-volume fighter production, rivalling US output in speed. The J-20 is now rolling out faster than any other non-US stealth jet.

Regional Response: Neighbours Race to Modernise
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(Photograph: Japan Defence Ministry)

Regional Response: Neighbours Race to Modernise

Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are all boosting their own airpower and missile defences in response to China’s stealth surge. US allies are watching Beijing’s pace with rising concern.

Analysts Warn of Strategic Uncertainty
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(Photograph: Reuters)

Analysts Warn of Strategic Uncertainty

Experts warn that China’s secretive, rapid scaling of the J-20 fleet throws up huge unknowns for Asia’s military planners. The region faces a new, fast-moving stealth arms race.

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