/'Overwatch': How the US is monitoring Iran from the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln

The USS Abraham Lincoln strike group conducts constant overwatch 500 miles off Iran. F-35C jets launch from its deck to intercept hostile drones, gather intelligence, and protect global shipping.
Advanced F-35C stealth fighters fly constant overwatch missions from the carrier's flight deck. These cutting-edge jets possess unparalleled sensor suites capable of detecting stealthy adversaries. They provide a continuous shield for the naval group and allied merchant vessels.
The USS Abraham Lincoln operates as a massive command centre and launchpad in the Middle East. It carries a formidable fleet of advanced aircraft to monitor regional threats. The vessel provides the United States with unparalleled surveillance capabilities in highly volatile maritime zones.
The carrier's defensive readiness was tested when an Iranian Shahed drone aggressively approached the strike group. An F-35C fighter jet swiftly engaged and neutralised the unmanned aerial system. This decisive action prevented any potential harm to American personnel.
Positioned safely in international waters, the carrier strike group maintains a vigilant watch over the Iranian coast. This calculated distance allows military personnel to gather critical intelligence while protecting vital maritime routes. The naval presence acts as a direct deterrent to hostile activities.
The aircraft carrier brings a massive surge of manpower to the tense region, operating alongside guided-missile destroyers. The highly trained crew works around the clock to maintain flight operations and process real-time data. Their constant readiness ensures a rapid response to any escalation.
The carrier strike group plays a crucial role in safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy. American aircraft provide aerial cover for merchant tankers transiting the waterway. This overwatch prevents harassment and potential seizures by fast attack boats.
The naval group possesses the immense firepower required to eliminate heavily fortified coastal threats. Aircraft launching from the deck can deploy massive 2,000-pound deep-penetrator munitions to protect international shipping. This combat capability reinforces the broader mission of regional stability.