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'Overwatch': How the US is monitoring Iran from the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 23, 2026, 23:18 IST | Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 23:18 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln strike group conducts constant overwatch 500 miles off Iran. F-35C jets launch from its deck to intercept hostile drones, gather intelligence, and protect global shipping.

F-35C Jets Track Threats 24/7
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

F-35C Jets Track Threats 24/7

Advanced F-35C stealth fighters fly constant overwatch missions from the carrier's flight deck. These cutting-edge jets possess unparalleled sensor suites capable of detecting stealthy adversaries. They provide a continuous shield for the naval group and allied merchant vessels.

100,000-Tonne Floating Airbase
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(Photograph: AFP)

100,000-Tonne Floating Airbase

The USS Abraham Lincoln operates as a massive command centre and launchpad in the Middle East. It carries a formidable fleet of advanced aircraft to monitor regional threats. The vessel provides the United States with unparalleled surveillance capabilities in highly volatile maritime zones.

1 Shahed Drone Intercepted
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(Photograph: AFP)

1 Shahed Drone Intercepted

The carrier's defensive readiness was tested when an Iranian Shahed drone aggressively approached the strike group. An F-35C fighter jet swiftly engaged and neutralised the unmanned aerial system. This decisive action prevented any potential harm to American personnel.

Patrolling 500 Miles Off Iran
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Patrolling 500 Miles Off Iran

Positioned safely in international waters, the carrier strike group maintains a vigilant watch over the Iranian coast. This calculated distance allows military personnel to gather critical intelligence while protecting vital maritime routes. The naval presence acts as a direct deterrent to hostile activities.

5,700 Sailors on High Alert
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

5,700 Sailors on High Alert

The aircraft carrier brings a massive surge of manpower to the tense region, operating alongside guided-missile destroyers. The highly trained crew works around the clock to maintain flight operations and process real-time data. Their constant readiness ensures a rapid response to any escalation.

Securing 20 Per Cent of Global Oil
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Securing 20 Per Cent of Global Oil

The carrier strike group plays a crucial role in safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy. American aircraft provide aerial cover for merchant tankers transiting the waterway. This overwatch prevents harassment and potential seizures by fast attack boats.

Armed with 2,000-Pound Munitions
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Armed with 2,000-Pound Munitions

The naval group possesses the immense firepower required to eliminate heavily fortified coastal threats. Aircraft launching from the deck can deploy massive 2,000-pound deep-penetrator munitions to protect international shipping. This combat capability reinforces the broader mission of regional stability.

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