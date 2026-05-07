/'Operation Sindoor continues': India's BIG message to Pakistan - 5 POWERFUL IMAGES

As India marked one year of Operation Sindoor, the armed forces released a video declaring the mission “continues,” signalling a strong anti-terror stance against Pakistan. PM Modi reiterated that “India forgets nothing, forgives nothing."
As India marks one year of Operation Sindoor, the armed forces shared a video explicitly stating that the operation "continues." The Indian Air Force shared a video at 1:05 AM on May 7, 2026 to mark the day. On the intervening night of May 7-8, the operation was launched using BrahMos missiles, drones, and guided bombs. India said that it was in response of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir on April 22, 2025. The video highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration that "India forgets nothing. India forgives nothing." In the video, the PM also said that India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. The sentence: ‘Op Sindoor Continues’ serves as India's strong message to Pakistan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday morning (May 13) and interacted with air force personnel, who have been in the thick of action during the recent conflict with Pakistan. In a big message to Pakistan, India'ssurface-to-air missile S-400 can be seen in the background as PM Modi is greeted by the members of the Armed Forces at the airbase.The air defence systems including S-400 and Akash played a crucial role in India's defence in response to cross-border shelling and drone attacks from Pakistan.
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi (Indian Army) and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (Indian Air Force) became the face of Operation Sindoor, leading the media briefing on May 7, 2025. They were the first women to lead a media briefing regarding a ma to Pakistan Pahalgam terror attack Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Wing Commander Vyomika Singjor military operation in India. Their briefing was seen as a powerful message as PM Modi had declared that women who lost their families in Pahalgam attack will be served justice.
PM Modi had declared a year ago that India cannot be blackmailed via nuclear threat. "No nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore. Terrorist attacks on India will have to face a befitting reply, and the response will be on our terms." PM Modi's "the era of nuclear blackmail is over" served as a big message to the Pakistani administration and Pakistani Army that has shielded terrorists and prevented India's action against them via nuclear shield.
In a strong message to Pakistan and something that marked India's shift in Pak policy, PM Modi said that "India will no longer see terrorist leaders and the governments sheltering them as separate entities." India, which has long been the victim of Pakistan-based terror groups and has taken legal and diplomatic ways to address the Pakistani army and its administration's support to terrorists will not do it anymore. Armed Forces reiterated the stance in a rare joint press briefing of the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) and representatives from all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces on May 11, 2025. The briefing featured Lt. General Rajiv Ghai (DGMO), Air Marshal AK Bharti, and Vice Admiral AN Pramodo
PM Modi, during his several addresses in 2025, made sure that the international community knows that India's actions against terrorists included those who have planned and executed terror activities on their soil namely - 9/11 attacks of the US and the London Tube bombings, 2005. Modi also asserted that any talks with Pakistan will only be on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and terrorism and nothing else. Just before the Operation, the PM in his first reaction on the Pahalgam terror attack switched to English during his election speech and warned that India will “identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers.” This was followed by Operation Sindoor.