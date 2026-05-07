/'Operation Sindoor continues': India's BIG message to Pakistan - 5 POWERFUL IMAGES

PM Modi, during his several addresses in 2025, made sure that the international community knows that India's actions against terrorists included those who have planned and executed terror activities on their soil namely - 9/11 attacks of the US and the London Tube bombings, 2005. Modi also asserted that any talks with Pakistan will only be on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and terrorism and nothing else. Just before the Operation, the PM in his first reaction on the Pahalgam terror attack switched to English during his election speech and warned that India will “identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers.” This was followed by Operation Sindoor.