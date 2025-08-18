/‘Only 1 B-2 Bomber is enough’: 5 countries with no military to defend themselves

The B-2 Spirit bomber is a symbol of long-range strike power, capable of flying across the world undetected. While many nations rely on strong armed forces for defence, a few have no standing military at all. In theory, even one B-2 could overwhelm their limited defences.
Costa Rica abolished its military in 1949. The country invests in education and healthcare instead of defence. Security is maintained through a civilian police force and international agreements.
Iceland has no standing army, navy, or air force. Defence responsibilities are largely supported by NATO, with the US maintaining strategic interest in the region.
Panama disbanded its military in 1990 after political reforms. The nation relies on its police service for internal security and depends on international partnerships for defence.
This small European principality abolished its army in the 19th century. Today, it relies on neighbouring Switzerland for protection under an informal arrangement.
The Vatican has no military of its own. Security is managed by the Swiss Guard, which is ceremonial and protective rather than a conventional armed force.
While the idea of a single B-2 bomber overpowering these nations is hypothetical, the contrast highlights global military imbalance. Some states rely on alliances and diplomacy, while others maintain advanced strategic assets capable of projecting force worldwide.