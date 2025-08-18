LOGIN
‘Only 1 B-2 Bomber is enough’: 5 countries with no military to defend themselves

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 13:49 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 13:49 IST

The B-2 Spirit bomber is a symbol of long-range strike power, capable of flying across the world undetected. While many nations rely on strong armed forces for defence, a few have no standing military at all. In theory, even one B-2 could overwhelm their limited defences.

Costa Rica
1 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Costa Rica

Costa Rica abolished its military in 1949. The country invests in education and healthcare instead of defence. Security is maintained through a civilian police force and international agreements.

Iceland
2 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Iceland

Iceland has no standing army, navy, or air force. Defence responsibilities are largely supported by NATO, with the US maintaining strategic interest in the region.

Panama
3 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Panama

Panama disbanded its military in 1990 after political reforms. The nation relies on its police service for internal security and depends on international partnerships for defence.

Liechtenstein
4 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Liechtenstein

This small European principality abolished its army in the 19th century. Today, it relies on neighbouring Switzerland for protection under an informal arrangement.

Vatican City
5 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Vatican City

The Vatican has no military of its own. Security is managed by the Swiss Guard, which is ceremonial and protective rather than a conventional armed force.

A Reminder of Military Imbalance
6 / 6
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

A Reminder of Military Imbalance

While the idea of a single B-2 bomber overpowering these nations is hypothetical, the contrast highlights global military imbalance. Some states rely on alliances and diplomacy, while others maintain advanced strategic assets capable of projecting force worldwide.

