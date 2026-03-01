/'One-way attack drone' debut: How did US turn Iran’s Shahed playbook against Tehran in Operation Epic Fury?

“CENTCOM’s Task Force Scorpion Strike — for the first time in history — is using one-way attack drones in combat during Operation Epic Fury. These low-cost drones, modelled after Iran’s Shahed drones, are now delivering American-made retribution,” CENTCOM said in a post on X. The drones appear to match the LUCAS (Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System) model manufactured by Phoenix, Arizona-based SpektreWorks. The deployment marks the first confirmed combat use of an American-made kamikaze UAV, said the Pentagon.