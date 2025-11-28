/‘One of the world’s fastest missiles, yet far from invincible’: What are the hidden limits of BrahMos?

The BrahMos missile is widely recognised as one of the most advanced supersonic cruise missiles in the world, capable of sustaining near-Mach 2.5-2.8 speeds with pinpoint accuracy. Developed jointly by India and Russia, it has redefined modern naval and coastal warfare, offering a combination of speed, precision, and versatility that few other systems can match. Its ability to strike from land, sea, and air platforms gives operators unprecedented flexibility, while its low-altitude, sea-skimming trajectory makes it extremely difficult to intercept. For nations seeking credible deterrence against high-value maritime targets, BrahMos is not just a weapon, it is a strategic game-changer, a symbol of technological prowess, and a tool that has reshaped regional security calculations.