/'One last chance': Will USS Abraham Lincoln attack Iran after Feb 7 meeting?

If the talks fail, Pentagon leaks suggest the USS Abraham Lincoln's air wing has already been briefed on a "Decapitation" target list. This initial wave would not be a general invasion but a precision campaign targeting:

Nuclear Sites: Natanz and Fordow enrichment facilities.

Drone Factories: The manufacturing hubs for the "Shahed" drones used by Russia and Houthis.

IRGC Command: The specific bunkers used by the Revolutionary Guard leadership.