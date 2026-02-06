/'One last chance': Will USS Abraham Lincoln attack Iran after Feb 7 meeting?

The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) has moved into a tactical "Launch Box" in the Northern Arabian Sea, just outside the Persian Gulf.
The diplomatic meeting scheduled for February 7 in Oman is being widely described by White House insiders as the "final off-ramp" before kinetic action. US and Iranian officials are set to meet in a "secure, undisclosed location" in Muscat. Unlike previous rounds of talks, the US delegation reportedly carries a non-negotiable "Compliance or Conflict" ultimatum authorised directly by President Trump, making this the most consequential diplomatic engagement since 1979.
The US demands for the Feb 7 meeting extend beyond the nuclear file. The ultimatum reportedly requires Iran to immediately halt all uranium enrichment to weapons-grade levels and issue a public stand-down order to its proxies (Houthis and Hezbollah). If the Iranian delegation stalls or rejects these terms by the end of the summit, the "rules of engagement" for the USS Abraham Lincoln Strike Group will automatically shift from "defensive" to "offensive."
The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) has moved into a tactical "Launch Box" in the Northern Arabian Sea, just outside the Persian Gulf. From this position, its F-35C stealth fighters and F/A-18 Super Hornets can strike deep targets inside Iran without entering the narrow, mine-vulnerable Strait of Hormuz. The carrier is currently maintaining "flight deck cycles" consistent with pre-strike operations, with jets armed and ready for immediate sorties.
Intelligence reports indicate that Al-Qaeda is desperate to sabotage the Feb 7 talks. By urging Iran to "open fire" on the USS Abraham Lincoln immediately, the terror group is trying to bait the IRGC into a preemptive strike that would make the diplomatic meeting impossible. The fear is that a "rogue" faction within the Iranian military, sympathetic to the hardline "Death to America" ideology, might heed Al-Qaeda's call and launch a drone or missile at the carrier to force a war.
If the talks fail, Pentagon leaks suggest the USS Abraham Lincoln's air wing has already been briefed on a "Decapitation" target list. This initial wave would not be a general invasion but a precision campaign targeting:
Nuclear Sites: Natanz and Fordow enrichment facilities.
Drone Factories: The manufacturing hubs for the "Shahed" drones used by Russia and Houthis.
IRGC Command: The specific bunkers used by the Revolutionary Guard leadership.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is not alone. The "armada" referenced by President Trump includes a massive screen of guided-missile destroyers (like the USS Spruance and USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.) capable of creating an "Iron Dome at Sea." These ships are currently positioned to intercept any retaliatory ballistic missile barrage from Iran, ensuring the carrier can continue launching airstrikes even if Tehran fires back.
The consequences of a failed meeting are catastrophic. Defense analysts warn that if the USS Abraham Lincoln strikes, Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz choking off 20 per cent of the world's oil supply and unleash Hezbollah's missile arsenal on Israel. The Feb 7 meeting is effectively the only barrier remaining between the current standoff and a full-scale World War III scenario in the Middle East.