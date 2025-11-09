/'One city, one nation': Why Singapore is the world’s most unusual country?

There is no other place quite like Singapore, a nation squeezed onto a single island, where city lights double as national borders. Officially both a country and a city, it defies geography and convention alike. From trading port to global powerhouse, Singapore has transformed itself into a model of efficiency, innovation and multicultural balance. Officially the Republic of Singapore, this island nation in Southeast Asia occupies just over 730 square kilometres but functions as a fully sovereign state. It is one of the smallest countries on earth, yet among the most economically advanced, with a global influence far beyond its size.

