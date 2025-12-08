/‘On the mission’: How USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy will clear mines from the Strait of Hormuz

US destroyers USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy are clearing Iranian mines from the Strait of Hormuz. Utilising Aegis combat systems, laser-equipped MH-60S helicopters, and robotic drones, the US Navy will safely reopen the corridor.
US Central Command has officially launched a high-stakes mission to clear deadly Iranian sea mines from the Strait of Hormuz. The operation is heavily guarded by two $2 billion guided-missile destroyers, the USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy.
Operating in heavily contested waters requires an impenetrable defensive shield against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Both destroyers utilise the advanced Aegis Combat System and SM-6 interceptor missiles to defend the vulnerable mine-sweeping units from aerial and surface attacks.
Rather than risking physical ships in the uncleared minefield, the destroyers launch MH-60S Seahawk helicopters. These advanced aircraft are equipped with the Airborne Laser Mine Detection System (ALMDS), which uses pulsed laser beams to rapidly locate floating and near-surface explosive devices.
To hunt deep-water explosives, the US Navy is deploying sophisticated Uncrewed Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) like the Mk 18 Mod 2 Kingfish. These autonomous torpedo-shaped robots map the ocean floor with high-resolution sonar, completely removing American sailors from the lethal blast radius.
Once a Seahawk helicopter or underwater drone identifies a live Iranian mine, operators deploy the Airborne Mine Neutralisation System (AMNS). This system launches a $100,000 fibre-optic guided robotic torpedo that swims directly into the explosive, destroying the threat instantly.
Admiral Brad Cooper confirmed that these meticulously coordinated sweeps will establish a secure, verified navigational pathway. CENTCOM plans to share these exact coordinates with the international maritime industry to immediately encourage the free flow of commerce.
With roughly 20 per cent of the world's daily oil consumption trapped behind the chokepoint, this naval mission is an absolute economic imperative. The sheer firepower of the two US destroyers ensures the mine-clearing operation will proceed without hostile Iranian interference.