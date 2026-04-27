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Raghuvanshi and who else? List of all batters given out for 'Obstructing the field' in IPL history

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Apr 27, 2026, 13:07 IST | Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 13:07 IST

Over the history of 19 years, only four players have been adjudged out for ‘obstructing the field.’ The first one was Yusuf Pathan in 2013 and the latest in Angkrish Raguvanshi in IPL 2026.

Obstructing the field out in IPL
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Obstructing the field out in IPL

Over the history of 19 years, only four players have been adjudged out for ‘obstructing the field.’ The first one was Yusuf Pathan in 2013 and the latest in Angkrish Raguvanshi in IPL 2026.

According to IPL's playing conditions, the obstructing the field rule states: “For the avoidance of doubt, if an umpire feels that a batter, in running between the wickets, has significantly changed his direction without probable cause and thereby obstructed a fielder's attempt to effect a run out, the batter should, on appeal, be given out, obstructing the field. It shall not be relevant whether a run out would have occurred or not.”

Yusuf Pathan
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan was the first player ever to be given out ‘obstructing the field’ in IPL. Playing for KKR, he was batting on 72 againsy now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI), he pushed the ball away as the bowler was tried to collect it and throw at striker's end where Pathan was coming from.

Amit Mishra
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Amit Mishra

The second incident happened in IPL 2019 when Amit Mishra was given out obstructing the field. Batting for Delhi Capital vs SunRisers Hyderabad in the eliminator, Mishra edged the ball and ran across the pitch as the keeper had a shy at the stumps in his direction towards the non-strike. The ball hit Mishra and he was given out.

Ravindra Jadeja
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(Photograph: BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja

The third player to get out obstructing the field was Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2024. Batting for CSK, Jadeja wanted a double but was sent back by the partner as RR keeper Sanju Samson threw the ball towards non-strike. Jadeja switched his running path (radius) and umpire judged him out.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi
5 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

The latest batter to get out obstructing the field is Angkrish Raghuvanshi in IPL 2026. He wanted a single but was sent back the part non-striker. In between the mix-up, Raghuvanshi changed his running path while turning back - called turning radius. The umpire eventually game him out as per the IPL rules.

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Raghuvanshi and who else? List of all batters given out for 'Obstructing the field' in IPL history
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Raghuvanshi and who else? List of all batters given out for 'Obstructing the field' in IPL history

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