/Raghuvanshi and who else? List of all batters given out for 'Obstructing the field' in IPL history

Over the history of 19 years, only four players have been adjudged out for ‘obstructing the field.’ The first one was Yusuf Pathan in 2013 and the latest in Angkrish Raguvanshi in IPL 2026.

According to IPL's playing conditions, the obstructing the field rule states: “For the avoidance of doubt, if an umpire feels that a batter, in running between the wickets, has significantly changed his direction without probable cause and thereby obstructed a fielder's attempt to effect a run out, the batter should, on appeal, be given out, obstructing the field. It shall not be relevant whether a run out would have occurred or not.”