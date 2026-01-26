/'Nuclear-powered carrier packed with lethal aircrafts': 7 little-known facts about the Iran-bound USS Abraham Lincoln

About 5,500 men and women comprise the crew of the Abraham Lincoln and its air wing. The ship has almost all of the amenities found in any American city with a comparable population, including a post office which has its own ZIP code, TV and radio stations, newspaper, fire department, library, hospital, general store, barbershops, and more. The two nuclear power plants on the ship have the ability to provide enough electrical generating power to supply electricity to 100,000 homes, food and supplies to operate for 90 days, and the capability of distilling more than 4,00,000 gallons of fresh water from the sea each day.

