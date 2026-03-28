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'Nuclear power': How many nuclear reactors does it take to run the USS Abraham Lincoln?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 28, 2026, 20:07 IST | Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 20:07 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses two A4W nuclear reactors producing 260,000 horsepower. This allows the 104,300-tonne Nimitz-class aircraft carrier to sail for 25 years without refuelling while supporting 5,680 sailors and 90 combat aircraft globally.

2 Westinghouse A4W reactors
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

2 Westinghouse A4W reactors

The USS Abraham Lincoln relies on two Westinghouse A4W nuclear reactors for all its power needs. These reactors generate continuous energy to propel the ship and run its complex systems. The setup makes the carrier entirely self-sufficient during long deployments.

260,000 shaft horsepower output
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

260,000 shaft horsepower output

The twin nuclear reactors drive four steam turbines that produce 260,000 shaft horsepower. This extreme energy output pushes the heavy warship at speeds exceeding 30 knots. Such rapid mobility is critical for launching combat aircraft and shifting positions.

25 years without refuelling
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

25 years without refuelling

A major advantage of nuclear propulsion is the carrier's ability to operate for 25 years without refuelling. The ship only stops to load food, weapons, and aviation fuel. The reactors undergo a complex refuelling process just once during a 50-year service life.

Propels 104,300 tonnes weight
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Propels 104,300 tonnes weight

The reactors generate the immense force required to move a ship displacing 104,300 tonnes of water. Measuring 1,092 feet in length, this Nimitz-class carrier is a massive floating steel fortress. The nuclear propulsion system drives this extreme weight through deep waters effortlessly.

Sustains 5,680 crew personnel
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Sustains 5,680 crew personnel

Beyond moving the ship, the nuclear power plant supplies electricity to a crew of roughly 5,680 sailors and aviators. It runs vital daily services like water desalination plants, kitchens, air conditioning, and a hospital. The system ensures the crew functions smoothly during months-long assignments.

Launches 90 combat aircraft
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(Photograph: AFP)

Launches 90 combat aircraft

The reactors also create high-pressure steam for four catapults on the flight deck. These catapults launch up to 90 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, including F-35C stealth fighters. The nuclear-generated steam accelerates these heavy jets to takeoff speed in mere seconds.

$2.6 billion reactor overhaul
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

$2.6 billion reactor overhaul

Maintaining this nuclear capability requires a massive financial investment from the United States. While the original construction cost over $3 billion, refuelling the reactors at the 25-year mark cost $2.24 billion. The heavy radiation shielding and engineering justify the expenses.

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