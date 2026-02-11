/'Nuclear inspections but no missile curbs!' Can US‑Iran talks survive Tehran’s stance defying Trump’s ‘no nukes, no missiles’ push?

"The Islamic Republic's missile capabilities are non-negotiable," said Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, according to state media, while speaking at a march marking the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution. Despite this firm stance on missiles, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated on Wednesday that the country is open to “any verification” of its nuclear programme, emphasising that Tehran has no intention of developing atomic weapons. Officials reiterated that Iran’s nuclear activities are entirely civilian in nature. While this conditional cooperation could allow limited progress in negotiations, it does not resolve the broader regional security concerns surrounding the country’s missile arsenal.