/‘Nuclear, hydro and solar’: 10 largest power plants on earth

The world’s top power plants include China’s Three Gorges Dam, largest solar parks, and major nuclear stations. Together, they provide clean and vast electricity to millions globally.
The Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River is the world’s largest power station by capacity at 22,500 MW. It has 32 turbines, each producing 700 MW. Completed in 2012, it provides clean hydroelectric power to millions of people and reduces coal use significantly.
Baihetan Dam, also in China, is the second largest with 16,000 MW power capacity. Finished in 2022, it uses 16 turbines to generate clean electricity, playing a crucial role in China’s renewable energy strategy.
The largest solar power plant in the world, this park produces 15,600 MW using photovoltaic panels spread over thousands of acres in Qinghai province. It powers millions of homes while cutting carbon emissions.
Itaipu Dam is one of the world’s largest hydroelectric power stations, shared between Brazil and Paraguay. It has 20 turbines and supplied about 15% of Brazil’s electricity in recent years, supporting regional energy needs.
Located on the Jinsha River, Xiluodu Dam is among the biggest hydro plants with almost 14,000 MW capacity. It supports flood control and power supply in southwestern China.
Belo Monte, in the Amazon, is a massive hydroelectric project generating over 11,000 MW. It helps Brazil diversify energy sources, relying heavily on renewable electricity.
One of the largest hydroelectric dams in South America, Guri Dam powers much of Venezuela, supporting the country’s grid with over 10,000 MW capacity.
Wudongde Hydropower Plant, operating since 2021, generates over 10,000 MW. It is part of China’s vast hydroelectric network helping meet growing electricity demands.
Japan’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa was once the largest nuclear plant. Though suspended since 2011, it remains one of the highest capacity plants globally, capable of generating nearly 8,000 MW.
Jebel Ali is the largest natural gas-fired power station in the Middle East. With nearly 8,700 MW capacity, it powers large parts of Dubai and UAE using cleaner natural gas technology.