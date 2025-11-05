LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘Nuclear, hydro and solar’: 10 largest power plants on earth

‘Nuclear, hydro and solar’: 10 largest power plants on earth

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 05, 2025, 16:28 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 16:28 IST

The world’s top power plants include China’s Three Gorges Dam, largest solar parks, and major nuclear stations. Together, they provide clean and vast electricity to millions globally. 

Three Gorges Dam, China - 22,500 MW
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Three Gorges Dam, China - 22,500 MW

The Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River is the world’s largest power station by capacity at 22,500 MW. It has 32 turbines, each producing 700 MW. Completed in 2012, it provides clean hydroelectric power to millions of people and reduces coal use significantly.​

Baihetan Dam, China - 16,000 MW
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Baihetan Dam, China - 16,000 MW

Baihetan Dam, also in China, is the second largest with 16,000 MW power capacity. Finished in 2022, it uses 16 turbines to generate clean electricity, playing a crucial role in China’s renewable energy strategy.​

Gonghe Talatan Solar Park, China - 15,600 MW
3 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Gonghe Talatan Solar Park, China - 15,600 MW

The largest solar power plant in the world, this park produces 15,600 MW using photovoltaic panels spread over thousands of acres in Qinghai province. It powers millions of homes while cutting carbon emissions.​

Itaipu Dam, Brazil-Paraguay - 14,000 MW
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Itaipu Dam, Brazil-Paraguay - 14,000 MW

Itaipu Dam is one of the world’s largest hydroelectric power stations, shared between Brazil and Paraguay. It has 20 turbines and supplied about 15% of Brazil’s electricity in recent years, supporting regional energy needs.​

Xiluodu Dam, China - 13,860 MW
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Xiluodu Dam, China - 13,860 MW

Located on the Jinsha River, Xiluodu Dam is among the biggest hydro plants with almost 14,000 MW capacity. It supports flood control and power supply in southwestern China.​

Belo Monte Dam, Brazil - 11,233 MW
6 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Belo Monte Dam, Brazil - 11,233 MW

Belo Monte, in the Amazon, is a massive hydroelectric project generating over 11,000 MW. It helps Brazil diversify energy sources, relying heavily on renewable electricity.​

Guri Dam, Venezuela - 10,235 MW
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Guri Dam, Venezuela - 10,235 MW

One of the largest hydroelectric dams in South America, Guri Dam powers much of Venezuela, supporting the country’s grid with over 10,000 MW capacity.​

Wudongde Dam, China - 10,200 MW
8 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Wudongde Dam, China - 10,200 MW

Wudongde Hydropower Plant, operating since 2021, generates over 10,000 MW. It is part of China’s vast hydroelectric network helping meet growing electricity demands.​

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant, Japan - 7,965 MW
9 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant, Japan - 7,965 MW

Japan’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa was once the largest nuclear plant. Though suspended since 2011, it remains one of the highest capacity plants globally, capable of generating nearly 8,000 MW.​

Jebel Ali Power Station, UAE - 8,695 MW (Natural Gas)
10 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Jebel Ali Power Station, UAE - 8,695 MW (Natural Gas)

Jebel Ali is the largest natural gas-fired power station in the Middle East. With nearly 8,700 MW capacity, it powers large parts of Dubai and UAE using cleaner natural gas technology.​

Trending Photo

Kalki 2898 AD, 2.0, Brahmāstra: Top 6 Indian science fiction movies you must watch on Netflix, Prime and more
7

Kalki 2898 AD, 2.0, Brahmāstra: Top 6 Indian science fiction movies you must watch on Netflix, Prime and more

Mismatched, Flames, Bandish Bandits: Must-watch 6 romantic Hindi web series available on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
7

Mismatched, Flames, Bandish Bandits: Must-watch 6 romantic Hindi web series available on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Zohran Mamdani: Did you know these things about New York's new mayor
7

Zohran Mamdani: Did you know these things about New York's new mayor

From Mitchell Starc to Mark Wood, 5 active bowlers with most wickets in The Ashes
5

From Mitchell Starc to Mark Wood, 5 active bowlers with most wickets in The Ashes

5 oldest debutants in Test cricket since 2000: No Indian makes the cut
5

5 oldest debutants in Test cricket since 2000: No Indian makes the cut