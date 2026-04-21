/'Nuclear Core': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln requires a massive security team 24/7

The USS Abraham Lincoln relies on a strict 24/7 security grid to protect its twin nuclear reactors. Advanced missile defences and escort destroyers shield the 100,000-tonne warship.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier measuring 332.8 metres in length. Weighing over 100,000 tonnes, this massive vessel houses up to 5,680 personnel. Strict 24/7 security protocols are enforced across the ship to monitor access and protect its critical infrastructure.
At the heart of the carrier are two Westinghouse A4W nuclear pressurised water reactors. These reactors generate 190 megawatts of power, propelling the ship at speeds exceeding 30 knots. Highly trained naval personnel guard this core around the clock to prevent unauthorised access and sabotage.
The nuclear propulsion system allows the carrier to operate continuously for 20 to 25 years without refuelling. This effectively gives the warship an unlimited global range. Protecting this highly enriched uranium supply is the primary mission of the onboard security detachment.
The carrier is equipped with advanced automated defences to shield its nuclear core from incoming threats. These include Phalanx Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS), Sea Sparrow missiles, and Rolling Airframe Missiles. Security operators monitor these rapid-fire systems constantly to intercept anti-ship missiles or hostile drones.
The flight deck accommodates up to 90 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, including F/A-18E Super Hornets and F-35C Lightning II jets. This massive air wing provides a constant combat air patrol to secure the skies above the carrier. Strict hazard controls are also maintained around the 3 million gallons of onboard aviation fuel.
As of April 2026, the carrier is deployed in the Middle East amidst escalating regional tensions. The entire strike group maintains a high-alert status to deter aggression and ensure maritime stability. The ongoing crisis demands continuous, 24/7 defensive operations to keep the nuclear-powered vessel fully secure.
The USS Abraham Lincoln never travels alone, operating as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 3. It is shielded by a protective bubble of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers. These escort ships provide vital anti-submarine and torpedo countermeasures to prevent hostile vessels from reaching the nuclear core.