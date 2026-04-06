/'Not in the Stone Age, yet': Iran goes brutally sarcastic against Trump on social media

People cannot believe the comebacks and retorts Iran's embassy in Zimbabwe is coming up with and have been praising its humour. A user wrote, "You're such a fun embassy :)) but next time, please let us know which of trump's posts you're replying to so we can LOL the moment we see it, no need to waste time digging through his ridiculous posts just to laugh." Another added, "I think u might be the funniest embassy on X from among all the embassies." One person wrote, "Damn savage level mocking."