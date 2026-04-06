/'Not in the Stone Age, yet': Iran goes brutally sarcastic against Trump on social media

Published: Apr 06, 2026, 19:59 IST | Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 20:07 IST
The Iranian embassy in Zimbabwe has been taking potshots at Donald Trump on social media, with people commenting that the country is “winning the war on social media”. It has come up with some crazy comebacks to hit out at Trump.
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(Photograph: AFP)
Iran embassy in Zimbabwe trolls Donald Trump
Donald Trump is being trolled for his meltdown on social media by Iran. The county's embassy in Zimbabwe is leading from the front, taking shots at the American president and his weird statements that keep changing every day. On its X handle, the embassy has been posting sarcastic messages trolling Trump and his threats of sending the country back to the Stone Age.
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(Photograph: X/Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe)
'We've lost the keys'
In one such post, it responded to Trump's threat of attacking power plants and bridges if it doesn't open the Strait of Hormuz. The post simply reads, "We've lost the keys." In a post on Truth Social, Trump gave Iran a deadline and to open the Strait of Hormuz. The 79-year-old wrote, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."
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(Photograph: X/Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe)
'8 pm is not good time, Can we do 1 and 2 pm?'
He also gave Iran a deadline of 8 pm, Tuesday, to do so. The embassy took a jab at the timing as well. It shared a screenshot of Trump's threatening message and wrote, "8 P.M. is not that good. Could you change it to between 1 and 2 P.M., or if possible, 1 and 2 A.M.? Thank you for your attention to this important matter. I.E.Z." Trump's "Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards" post on Truth Social has led several people to call for invoking the 25th Amendment.
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'Not in stone age, yet'
Reacting to one of the user's comments on a post on X, the embassy put on display its witty side yet again. A comment read, "Iran trolling Trump. What year are we in?" To this, the embassy wrote, "Not in stone age, yet." This was a reference to one of Trump's earlier threats in which he said "we will bomb Iran back to the Stone Ages".
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(Photograph: AFP)
'I think u might be the funniest embassy on X'
People cannot believe the comebacks and retorts Iran's embassy in Zimbabwe is coming up with and have been praising its humour. A user wrote, "You're such a fun embassy :)) but next time, please let us know which of trump's posts you're replying to so we can LOL the moment we see it, no need to waste time digging through his ridiculous posts just to laugh." Another added, "I think u might be the funniest embassy on X from among all the embassies." One person wrote, "Damn savage level mocking."