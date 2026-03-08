/'Not doing a very good job': Trump breaks silence on reports of Russian help to Iran amid escalating war

Trump said he sees no signs of Russia aiding Iran, while the Kremlin confirmed Tehran has not sought military help. However, reports claim Moscow may have shared intelligence on US positions. Washington downplayed Russia and China’s role as tensions around the conflict continue.
Amid several reports suggesting Russia's help to Iran amid raging war with Israel and the US, speaking to reporters on his Air Force One on Saturday (Mar 7), US President Donald Trump said that he no such indication. "No, I have no indications of that whatsoever. If they are, they're not doing a very good job because Iran is not doing too well."
According to a report by The Washington Post, at least two sources familiar with US intelligence briefings said that Russia provided Iran with intelligence on US military positions. The intelligence shared by Russia reportedly included satellite imagery showing the locations and movements of American troops, ships and aircraft. The report also said that much of the information came from Moscow’s network of overhead satellites. It remains unclear what Russia may be receiving in return for the assistance. It is also unclear whether any specific Iranian strike can be directly linked to Russian targeting data.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth downplayed the role of Moscow and Beijing in the conflict saying Washington is aware of “who's speaking to whom.” Speaking to reporters, he said Russia and China are “not really a factor” in the war with Iran. He also said the U.S. is “tracking everything.” "The American people can rest assured their commander-in-chief is well aware of who's talking to who. And anything that shouldn't be happening, whether it's in public or back-channeled, is being confronted and confronted strongly." Hegseth also said “no one’s putting us in danger.”
The Kremlin, in a statement on Mar 5, said that Iran has not asked for Russia’s military support. "There were no requests from Iran in this case," top spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. It must be noted that in 2025, Russia and Iran signed a strategic partnership agreement that includes provisions for countering shared threats. However, the pact stops short of mutual defense obligations. It must be noted that Kremlin's statement came before The Washington Post's report
On Mar 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone, expressing his condolences for the deaths of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei. The Kremlin said Putin reiterated Russia's stance that the hostilities must end immediately, and that a diplomatic resolution must be found. Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Russia's support and provided a detailed report of Iran's developments, the statement said. Th two leaders agreed to maintain communications with each other.