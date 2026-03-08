/'Not doing a very good job': Trump breaks silence on reports of Russian help to Iran amid escalating war

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth downplayed the role of Moscow and Beijing in the conflict saying Washington is aware of “who's speaking to whom.” Speaking to reporters, he said Russia and China are “not really a factor” in the war with Iran. He also said the U.S. is “tracking everything.” "The American people can rest assured their commander-in-chief is well aware of who's talking to who. And anything that shouldn't be happening, whether it's in public or back-channeled, is being confronted and confronted strongly." Hegseth also said “no one’s putting us in danger.”