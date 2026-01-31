/‘Not a suicide note?’ What emails in newly released Epstein files reveal about his final words

Millions of files linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have been released by the US Department of Justice in its largest public disclosure since a law mandated the release of all related records last year. The material has also renewed debate over Epstein’s death, more than five years after he was found dead in a New York jail. Among the records are emails exchanged between investigators that discuss Epstein’s final note, with one message stating that it 'does not appear to be a suicide note'.