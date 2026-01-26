/'Not a strike missile': Which is the most powerful missile USS Abraham Lincoln carries

LOGIN
Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 27, 2026, 01:13 IST | Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 01:13 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln carries a lethal mix of AIM-120D and AIM-174B missiles. These advanced weapons allow its F-35C and Super Hornet jets to dominate the skies at extreme ranges.

Floating Fortress
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Floating Fortress

The Nimitz-class carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is currently deployed in the Middle East to maintain stability. It operates a massive air wing capable of launching devastating strikes across vast distances.

Air Wing
2 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Air Wing

The ship carries Carrier Air Wing 9, which includes the advanced F-35C Lightning II and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets. These jets are the primary platforms for the carrier's most lethal missile systems.

AIM-120D Power
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

AIM-120D Power

The AIM-120D AMRAAM is the workhorse for beyond-visual-range air combat on the Lincoln. It allows pilots to target and destroy enemy aircraft from several miles away using active radar.

The New Giant
4 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The New Giant

The most powerful air-to-air missile now appearing in the fleet is the AIM-174B. It is an air-launched version of the Standard Missile-6, designed to hit targets at extreme ranges.

Long Range
5 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Long Range

The AIM-174B provides the Navy with a reach of approximately 250 miles. This allows the Lincoln's jets to engage threats far before they can get close to the carrier group.

Stealth Combat
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Stealth Combat

The F-35C stealth fighters on board carry their missiles internally to remain invisible to radar. This provides a "first-look, first-shot" advantage in highly contested environments.

Murder Hornets
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Murder Hornets

Super Hornets on the Lincoln can be configured with a "Murder Hornet" loadout for maximum lethality. This typically includes a mix of five AMRAAMs and four Sidewinder missiles.

Close Range
8 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Close Range

For dogfights, the Lincoln relies on the AIM-9X Sidewinder, a heat-seeking missile. It is highly manoeuvrable and can be aimed using the pilot's helmet-mounted display.

Ship Defence
9 / 10
(Photograph: pacom.mil)

Ship Defence

The carrier also carries the RIM-162 Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM) for its own protection. These supersonic missiles can travel at speeds over Mach 4 to intercept incoming threats.

Final Guard
10 / 10
(Photograph: AI)

Final Guard

The Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) serves as a high-firepower, quick-reaction defence system. It is designed to destroy anti-ship cruise missiles that manage to bypass the outer layers of defence.

