/'Not a strike missile': Which is the most powerful missile USS Abraham Lincoln carries

The USS Abraham Lincoln carries a lethal mix of AIM-120D and AIM-174B missiles. These advanced weapons allow its F-35C and Super Hornet jets to dominate the skies at extreme ranges.
The Nimitz-class carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is currently deployed in the Middle East to maintain stability. It operates a massive air wing capable of launching devastating strikes across vast distances.
The ship carries Carrier Air Wing 9, which includes the advanced F-35C Lightning II and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets. These jets are the primary platforms for the carrier's most lethal missile systems.
The AIM-120D AMRAAM is the workhorse for beyond-visual-range air combat on the Lincoln. It allows pilots to target and destroy enemy aircraft from several miles away using active radar.
The most powerful air-to-air missile now appearing in the fleet is the AIM-174B. It is an air-launched version of the Standard Missile-6, designed to hit targets at extreme ranges.
The AIM-174B provides the Navy with a reach of approximately 250 miles. This allows the Lincoln's jets to engage threats far before they can get close to the carrier group.
The F-35C stealth fighters on board carry their missiles internally to remain invisible to radar. This provides a "first-look, first-shot" advantage in highly contested environments.
Super Hornets on the Lincoln can be configured with a "Murder Hornet" loadout for maximum lethality. This typically includes a mix of five AMRAAMs and four Sidewinder missiles.
For dogfights, the Lincoln relies on the AIM-9X Sidewinder, a heat-seeking missile. It is highly manoeuvrable and can be aimed using the pilot's helmet-mounted display.
The carrier also carries the RIM-162 Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM) for its own protection. These supersonic missiles can travel at speeds over Mach 4 to intercept incoming threats.
The Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) serves as a high-firepower, quick-reaction defence system. It is designed to destroy anti-ship cruise missiles that manage to bypass the outer layers of defence.