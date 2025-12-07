/'Norris vs Verstappen vs Piastri': The thrilling math behind Formula 1's championship decider in Abu Dhabhi tonight

The Yas Marina Circuit has hosted multiple dramatic endings, and tonight promises another one. Long straights favour Red Bull’s strengths, while the technical final sector suits McLaren.
The 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix arrives with Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri all still mathematically in the fight for the Formula 1 World Championship. With only one race left, the points gap is tight enough that any one of the three could walk away with the title depending on tonight’s result at the Yas Marina Circuit.
The championship picture is split across three contenders:
Even a small swing in race results or the fastest lap could change the championship order.
Norris’ path is the simplest:
For Verstappen, the math is aggressive but achievable:
Given Verstappen’s history at Yas Marina and his ability to deliver under pressure, Red Bull is banking on a strategic, high-risk race.
Piastri’s championship hopes rely on a specific set of results:
While the odds are narrower, Piastri has shown enough raw pace this season to stay relevant in the title conversation.
A championship this close often hinges on details rather than pure race pace:
Any one of these factors could decide the world champion.
The Yas Marina Circuit has hosted multiple dramatic endings, and tonight promises another one. Long straights favour Red Bull’s strengths, while the technical final sector suits McLaren. With three contenders separated by the smallest margins of the season, this finale is set to be one of the most unpredictable title deciders of the modern F1 era.