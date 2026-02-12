'No' vote option, overseas ballots and absence of Hasina: Many firsts of Bangladesh Elections

BNP leader Tarique Rahman, son of late former PM Khaleda Zia is being seen as the frontrunner. He has returned from 17 years of exile. Several opinion polls have showed 30-40 per cent support for BNP at and 20-30 per cent for Jamaat-e-Islami coalition. Jammat's PM-face is Shafiqur Rahman, who is also the chief of the Islamist party. While Tarique Rahman is riding on the sympathy wave of the death of her mother and first woman PM of Bangladesh - Begum Khaleda Zia -, Jamaat enjoys support of GenZ voters and has stitched an alliance with 11 parties including the National Citizen Party (NCP) that finds its beginning in the 2024 uprising against Hasina.