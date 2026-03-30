/‘No runway needed’: How USS Tripoli’s F-35Bs could reshape the war against Iran

The USS Tripoli operates as a 'Lightning Carrier', packing up to 20 F-35B stealth fighters. Utilising vertical takeoff technology, this aerial wing allows the US to bypass Iranian air defences and execute deep precision strikes.
The USS Tripoli is specifically engineered without a traditional well deck to maximise its aviation capabilities. By loading up to 20 F-35B Lightning II jets, it transforms from an amphibious assault ship into a lethal, fast-moving light aircraft carrier.
Unlike traditional Navy fighters, the Marine Corps F-35B utilises a patented lift fan system for Short Takeoff and Vertical Landing (STOVL). This technology allows the Rs 830 crore stealth jet to launch from the Tripoli’s short flight deck without requiring a mechanical catapult.
Iran operates a dense network of Russian-made S-300 and indigenous Bavar-373 air defence systems along its coastline. The F-35B’s advanced radar-absorbent coating and internal weapons bays allow it to penetrate this heavily guarded airspace entirely undetected.
Fully equipping the Tripoli with 20 fifth-generation fighters represents a staggering Rs 25,000 crore investment in sheer combat power. This flying armada is purpose-built to coordinate precision strikes on Iranian ballistic missile silos and subterranean command bunkers.
The F-35B operates as a flying supercomputer, absorbing massive amounts of electronic warfare and radar data in real-time. It instantly shares this targeting information with nearby Aegis destroyers, allowing the entire US fleet to see and destroy incoming threats simultaneously.
Armed with precision-guided munitions, the F-35B boasts an unrefuelled combat radius of nearly 870 kilometres. Operating directly from the Persian Gulf, the Tripoli’s stealth fighters can strike deep into Iranian territory and return safely to the ship.
The ability to field a secondary stealth carrier group gives the Pentagon massive tactical flexibility. It forces Iranian military commanders to constantly guess where the next wave of invisible, supersonic strikes will originate.