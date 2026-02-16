LOGIN
  'No loss since 2023 ODI World Cup Final': India now have most consecutive wins in ICC white-ball tournaments

'No loss since 2023 ODI World Cup Final': India now have most consecutive wins in ICC white-ball tournaments

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Feb 16, 2026, 12:15 IST | Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 13:16 IST

The win against Pakistan on Feb 15 in T20 World Cup 2026 was India's 16th back-to-back victory in ICC white-ball tournaments - the longest streak by any team in history. Before India, Australia held the record for most consecutive wins (15) between Champions Trophy 2006 and ODI WC 2007.

16 - India now have most consecutive wins in ICC white-ball tournaments
(Photograph: AFP)

16 - India now have most consecutive wins in ICC white-ball tournaments

India now have most number of consecutive wins after in ICC white-ball tournaments (ODI World Cup, Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup). The win against Pakistan on Feb 15 in T20 World Cup 2026 was India's 16th back-to-back victory in ICC white-ball tournaments - the longest streak by any team in history.

Before India, Australia held the record for most consecutive wins (15) between Champions Trophy 2006 and ODI World Cup 2007.

When did India last lose an ICC tournament match?
(Photograph: AFP)

When did India last lose an ICC tournament match?

India's last loss in an ICC white-ball tournament came in ODI World Cup 2023 Final against Australia on November 19, 2023 in Ahmedabad. Since then, India have lost a single match in any ICC Trophy match - T20 World Cup 2024, Champions Trophy 2025, and T20 World Cup 2026 (ongoing).

When did India's winning streak start?
(Photograph: AFP)

When did India's winning streak start?

After losing the 2023 ODI World Cup Final, India went on to win the T20 World Cup 2024 without losing a single match. India also beat Australia in the semis before beating South Africa in the final.

India in Champions Trophy 2025
(Photograph: AFP)

India in Champions Trophy 2025

India's next ICC tournament was Champions Trophy 2025. Although they played all their matches in Dubai, UAE after the Indian government decided not to send the cricketers to Pakistan - host of the tournament - citing seurity concerns amid political tensions.

India in T20 World Cup 2026
(Photograph: AFP)

India in T20 World Cup 2026

India are currently unbeaten in T20 World Cup 2026 - winning all their three group stage matches so far. They finish the group stage against Netherlands on Feb 18. India are already in Super 8 stage and the Netherlands match is the only one they can afford to lose without hampering the chances to defend their T20 World Cup title.

