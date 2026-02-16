/'No loss since 2023 ODI World Cup Final': India now have most consecutive wins in ICC white-ball tournaments

India now have most number of consecutive wins after in ICC white-ball tournaments (ODI World Cup, Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup). The win against Pakistan on Feb 15 in T20 World Cup 2026 was India's 16th back-to-back victory in ICC white-ball tournaments - the longest streak by any team in history.

Before India, Australia held the record for most consecutive wins (15) between Champions Trophy 2006 and ODI World Cup 2007.