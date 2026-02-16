/'No loss since 2023 ODI World Cup Final': India now have most consecutive wins in ICC white-ball tournaments

The win against Pakistan on Feb 15 in T20 World Cup 2026 was India's 16th back-to-back victory in ICC white-ball tournaments - the longest streak by any team in history. Before India, Australia held the record for most consecutive wins (15) between Champions Trophy 2006 and ODI WC 2007.
India's last loss in an ICC white-ball tournament came in ODI World Cup 2023 Final against Australia on November 19, 2023 in Ahmedabad. Since then, India have lost a single match in any ICC Trophy match - T20 World Cup 2024, Champions Trophy 2025, and T20 World Cup 2026 (ongoing).
After losing the 2023 ODI World Cup Final, India went on to win the T20 World Cup 2024 without losing a single match. India also beat Australia in the semis before beating South Africa in the final.
India's next ICC tournament was Champions Trophy 2025. Although they played all their matches in Dubai, UAE after the Indian government decided not to send the cricketers to Pakistan - host of the tournament - citing seurity concerns amid political tensions.
India are currently unbeaten in T20 World Cup 2026 - winning all their three group stage matches so far. They finish the group stage against Netherlands on Feb 18. India are already in Super 8 stage and the Netherlands match is the only one they can afford to lose without hampering the chances to defend their T20 World Cup title.