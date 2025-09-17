/'No bail': Tyler Robinson appears first time from jail after Charlie Kirk's murder

LOGIN
Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 02:51 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 02:51 IST

First Court Appearance
1 / 7

First Court Appearance

Tyler Robinson, accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, made his first appearance in court on Tuesday. The hearing was conducted virtually, with Robinson joining the proceedings from jail.

Judge Orders No Bail
2 / 7

Judge Orders No Bail

Presiding Judge Tony F. Graf ruled that Robinson would remain in custody. “Mr. Robinson, at this time, you will remain in custody, without bail,” Judge Graf stated firmly, rejecting any possibility of Robinson’s release.

Murder Charges Confirmed
3 / 7

Murder Charges Confirmed

Robinson has been officially charged with the murder of Charlie Kirk, a prominent right-wing activist and founder of Turning Point USA. Prosecutors are building their case around text messages, weapons evidence, and witness testimony.

Text Messages as Key Evidence
4 / 7

Text Messages as Key Evidence

The FBI has obtained and revealed a series of text exchanges between Robinson and his trans boyfriend, Lance Twiggs. In these chats, Robinson confessed to the killing, discussed retrieving his rifle, worried about fingerprints, and even wrote: “Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Confession and Paranoia
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Confession and Paranoia

Robinson admitted his role in Kirk’s death directly to Twiggs, while expressing fear of being caught. He described how he dropped the weapon, changed clothes to avoid detection, and debated whether to turn himself in.

Family and Political Angle
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Family and Political Angle

In the leaked chats, Robinson also mentioned his father, describing him as a “diehard MAGA supporter” since Trump’s election. He worried about what his father would say if he lost the family rifle, which had been used in the crime.

Next Steps in the Case
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Next Steps in the Case

With no bail granted, Robinson will remain in jail as prosecutors prepare for trial. Investigators are also probing whether others in Robinson’s circle knew about the assassination plot beforehand. The court is expected to schedule further hearings in the coming weeks.

