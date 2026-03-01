Complaining about customer service while a nation's military fights off a multi-wave drone swarm is peak Dubai energy.
As the US and Israel wage war on Iran, the UAE found itself in the crosshairs of Tehran's "Ring of Fire" retaliation. While residents panicked over the wailing air raid sirens, one wealthy tourist at a luxury beachfront resort on the Palm Jumeirah was simply furious that the hotel's concierge couldn't stop the ballistic missiles from ruining their tan.
The viral review, posted on Google and quickly screenshotted across X (formerly Twitter), was a masterpiece of out-of-touch luxury entitlement. The user left a single star, writing: "Beautiful lobby, but completely unacceptable security. For $2,000 a night, I expect the hotel to have its own air defence system. Debris fell near the cabanas and management did nothing to shoot down the drones. Will NOT be returning."
The disgruntled guest didn't stop at the lack of Patriot missile batteries by the infinity pool. They went on to complain about the "terrible ambiance" caused by the geopolitical crisis. The review bitterly noted that the deafening sound of the UAE military's THAAD interceptors blowing up Iranian missiles in the exosphere "completely drowned out the beach club DJ" and "ruined the sunset aesthetic for my Instagram stories."
The internet found the review especially hilarious given the actual, terrifying reality on the ground. During the unprecedented Iranian barrage, missile intercept debris genuinely did strike the iconic Palm Jumeirah, with footage showing the Fairmont Hotel and other luxury properties dealing with fires and smoke. Complaining about customer service while a nation's military fights off a multi-wave drone swarm is peak Dubai energy.
Social media users immediately began parodying how a hyper-polite, luxury Dubai hotel PR team would have to respond to such a ridiculous complaint. Viral mock-ups featured the hotel's management replying: “Dear Valued Guest, we sincerely apologize that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps disrupted your bottomless brunch. We have passed your feedback regarding the installation of an Iron Dome on the penthouse roof to our engineering team.”
The 1-star review provided the internet with some desperately needed comic relief amid the terrifying WWIII headlines. Users mercilessly roasted the tourist. One viral comment read: "Bro thought his Platinum Marriott Bonvoy status granted him diplomatic immunity." Another joked: "If you wanted a 5-star hotel with a dedicated anti-aircraft battery, you should have booked in Tel Aviv."
Jokes aside, the viral review perfectly encapsulates the strange reality of Dubai. The city has spent decades successfully marketing itself as an impenetrable, ultra-safe utopia for global elites, a place where money solves every inconvenience. When that pristine bubble was finally pierced by the chaotic reality of Middle Eastern warfare, some tourists literally couldn't comprehend that the hotel manager couldn't just "turn off" the war.