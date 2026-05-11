LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Night Vision': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln bans white flashlights on deck

'Night Vision': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln bans white flashlights on deck

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: May 11, 2026, 21:15 IST | Updated: May 11, 2026, 21:15 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln bans white lights to protect pilot night vision and maintain stealth. Red lighting ensures crew safety and combat readiness during dangerous night missions.

Protecting Critical Vision
1 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Protecting Critical Vision

The primary reason for banning white flashlights is to protect the night vision of pilots and deck crews. Human eyes require about 30 minutes to fully adjust to low-light conditions by producing rhodopsin. A single flash of white light can instantly reset this adaptation, leaving personnel effectively blind in the dark.

Dangerous Flight Deck Safety
2 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Dangerous Flight Deck Safety

A dark flight deck is one of the most hazardous environments where fighter jets move with extreme precision. White light causes a sudden "washout" in the eyes, which could lead to fatal accidents during aircraft launches. By using only red lights, the Navy ensures that every sailor remains fully aware of their moving surroundings.

Supporting Night Pilot Ops
3 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Supporting Night Pilot Ops

Pilots landing on the USS Abraham Lincoln rely on sensitive visual cues and Night Vision Goggles (NVGs). White light creates a dangerous glare that can "bloom" or interfere with these high-tech imaging systems. To maintain a safe landing environment, the deck is kept under low-intensity red or covert lighting.

The Science of Red Light
4 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

The Science of Red Light

Red light has a longer wavelength (620–750 nm), which is less likely to overstimulate the eye's rod cells. This allows sailors to move from interior compartments to the pitch-black deck without losing their ability to see. This simple scientific tactic is essential for maintaining a 24-hour combat cycle at sea.

Maintaining Tactical Stealth
5 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Maintaining Tactical Stealth

Using white light would make the USS Abraham Lincoln an easy visual target for adversaries in hostile waters. Red lighting minimizes light emissions, helping the ship maintain its stealth profile during the night. This operational security is vital for safeguarding the ship and its crew from potential threats.

Deck Crew Coordination
6 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Deck Crew Coordination

Despite the darkness, sailors use specialized light wands to signal pilots and coordinate complex aircraft movements. Under red light, certain colours can be distorted, meaning crews must rely on intense training and discipline. Every action is executed with careful detail to ensure the mission continues without any errors.

Combat Readiness Standards
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI generated)

Combat Readiness Standards

The ban on white light is a core protocol to sustain combat readiness around the clock. Whether launching fighter jets or performing vital maintenance, the ship must operate as if it is invisible. This relentless focus on light discipline keeps the carrier operational in any global theater.

Trending Photo

‘The swarm commander’: How China's new J-20 will control lethal 'loyal wingman' drones
7

‘The swarm commander’: How China's new J-20 will control lethal 'loyal wingman' drones

'Thermal Cams': How the USS Abraham Lincoln spots tiny drones at night
7

'Thermal Cams': How the USS Abraham Lincoln spots tiny drones at night

'Dark Deck': Why walking on the USS Abraham Lincoln at night is deadly
7

'Dark Deck': Why walking on the USS Abraham Lincoln at night is deadly

'Sleep Deprived': How the USS Abraham Lincoln crew survives endless night operations
7

'Sleep Deprived': How the USS Abraham Lincoln crew survives endless night operations

'Passive Sonar': How the USS Abraham Lincoln listens for threats while blinded
7

'Passive Sonar': How the USS Abraham Lincoln listens for threats while blinded