The USS Abraham Lincoln bans white lights to protect pilot night vision and maintain stealth. Red lighting ensures crew safety and combat readiness during dangerous night missions.
The primary reason for banning white flashlights is to protect the night vision of pilots and deck crews. Human eyes require about 30 minutes to fully adjust to low-light conditions by producing rhodopsin. A single flash of white light can instantly reset this adaptation, leaving personnel effectively blind in the dark.
A dark flight deck is one of the most hazardous environments where fighter jets move with extreme precision. White light causes a sudden "washout" in the eyes, which could lead to fatal accidents during aircraft launches. By using only red lights, the Navy ensures that every sailor remains fully aware of their moving surroundings.
Pilots landing on the USS Abraham Lincoln rely on sensitive visual cues and Night Vision Goggles (NVGs). White light creates a dangerous glare that can "bloom" or interfere with these high-tech imaging systems. To maintain a safe landing environment, the deck is kept under low-intensity red or covert lighting.
Red light has a longer wavelength (620–750 nm), which is less likely to overstimulate the eye's rod cells. This allows sailors to move from interior compartments to the pitch-black deck without losing their ability to see. This simple scientific tactic is essential for maintaining a 24-hour combat cycle at sea.
Using white light would make the USS Abraham Lincoln an easy visual target for adversaries in hostile waters. Red lighting minimizes light emissions, helping the ship maintain its stealth profile during the night. This operational security is vital for safeguarding the ship and its crew from potential threats.
Despite the darkness, sailors use specialized light wands to signal pilots and coordinate complex aircraft movements. Under red light, certain colours can be distorted, meaning crews must rely on intense training and discipline. Every action is executed with careful detail to ensure the mission continues without any errors.
The ban on white light is a core protocol to sustain combat readiness around the clock. Whether launching fighter jets or performing vital maintenance, the ship must operate as if it is invisible. This relentless focus on light discipline keeps the carrier operational in any global theater.