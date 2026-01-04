He and his wife, Cilia Flores, were flown by helicopter to the federal facility and are due to appear in Manhattan federal court as soon as Monday, according to a Justice Department official.
The ousted Venezuelan leader, Nicolás Maduro entered the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn on Saturday, after his capture by United States authorities on criminal charges including drug trafficking and narco-terrorism. on Saturday. He and his wife, Cilia Flores, were flown by helicopter to the federal facility and are due to appear in Manhattan federal court as soon as Monday, according to a Justice Department official. While Maduro appeared smiling during processing, crowds outside reacted with anger and disbelief.
MDC Brooklyn is the only federal jail in New York City and has held numerous high-profile detainees awaiting trial or serving short sentences. Its roster of past inmates includes Sean 'Diddy' Combs, financier Sam Bankman-Fried and figures such as Ghislaine Maxwell and R. Kelly. The notorious, highly secured facility once also held cartel leader Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán before his life sentence. It has often been described as "hell on earth" and an "ongoing tragedy".
Maduro will be among 1,600 convicts, cartel kingpins, and celebrities inside the jail that is said to be plagued with rat infestations, violent outbreaks and severe understaffing. The facility has a long record of violence and safety concerns. Detainees and court filings have documented stabbings and assaults, including fights involving homemade weapons and violent confrontations that have required hospitalisation. Such incidents contribute to MDC’s reputation as a dangerous detention centre.
Staffing shortages have been cited repeatedly, resulting in frequent lockdowns and limited access to basic services for inmates. Lawyers and judges have criticised conditions, arguing that the lack of adequate supervision and resources hampers both inmate welfare and legal preparation. According to multiple media reports, the federal Bureau of Prisons stated in 2024,"We also take seriously addressing the staffing and other challenges at MDC Brooklyn."
Prisoners have raised complaints about infrastructure failures and squalid living conditions. Reports from past years include episodes of extended lockdowns, restricted movement, and overcrowded cells. MDC’s issues date back to the 1990s, and its problems intensified after the closure of a sister facility in Manhattan in 2021. According to Daily News, in March 2024, one MDC inmate, Joseph Elias, complained through his attorney that he was served maggot-infested beans while he was locked up in the special housing unit, or SHU.
Inmate deaths and health neglect have also been part of MDC’s troubled history. Deaths from violence and complications linked to inadequate medical response have been reported, adding to the facility’s mass criticism from legal advocates and government watchdogs.
A New York State Senate release said, "Federal judges across the city have decried the conditions at MDC Brooklyn as ‘barbaric’ and ‘inhumane’. Defence attorneys often argue against pre-trial detention there, citing documented instances of violence, understaffing, and failure to deliver essential care.
Despite repeated criticism, the Bureau of Prisons has stated it is working on staffing and maintenance challenges. In 2019, the jail lost power for eight days, sparking unrest among shivering inmates and drew concerns from federal watchdogs.