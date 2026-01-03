To legalise this total mobilisation, the regime has officially signed a decree declaring a "State of External Disturbance" (or "External Commotion") across the entire national territory.
Following the confirmed explosions in Caracas and President Trump’s announcement of Maduro’s capture, the Venezuelan government has issued a direct, nationwide order: "The entire country must mobilise to defeat this imperialist aggression". According to a report by Economic Times, the official statement explicitly commands "People to the streets!" urging all social and political forces to rise up immediately.
To legalize this total mobilization, the regime has officially signed a decree declaring a "State of External Disturbance" (or "External Commotion") across the entire national territory. This grants the government extraordinary powers to commandeer resources and forces, effectively placing the entire country under martial law to "safeguard sovereignty".
This is not just an army mobilisation; it is a "civil-military" union. The regime has announced that civilians and the army have been jointly deployed to public spaces. The order activates "comprehensive national defence command bodies" in every single state and municipality, attempting to turn every neighbourhood into a resistance cell.
Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López has publicly vowed to "resist the presence of foreign troops". In a video statement, he declared the Armed Forces would defend the homeland "at any cost," framing the US blockade and strikes as an "open act of aggression" that violates the UN Charter.
To rally the population, the regime is framing this not as an arrest of their leader, but as a colonial theft. Foreign Minister Yvan Gil stated the US objective is solely to "seize Venezuela's strategic resources, particularly oil and minerals". They are telling citizens that the US is there to steal their wealth, not to liberate them.
The mobilisation relies heavily on the “Bolivarian Militia”, a paramilitary force of loyalist civilians. Defense Minister Padrino reaffirmed the commitment of these militias, calling on them to be the "help of the society" and to defend the constitution against "interventionism". The strategy depends on these armed civilians fighting alongside regular troops.
The mobilisation has triggered immediate alarm across the border. Colombia has activated a unified command post along its border, fearing a massive spillover of violence and refugees. Meanwhile, allies like Cuba have condemned the US actions as "state terrorism," echoing the call for an international response.