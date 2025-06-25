LOGIN
Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jun 25, 2025, 01:23 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 01:28 IST

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday (June 24), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed a ‘historic victory’ following 12 days of war with Iran. 

Netanyahu hails ‘historic victory’
In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday (June 24), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed a ‘historic victory’ following 12 days of war with Iran.

"We achieved a historic victory and this victory will stand for generations," Netanyahu told viewers at the start of a near-10-minute speech following the start of a ceasefire agreed to by both countries.

'Never had a better friend in the White House than President Trump'.
Netanyahu also said Iran 'will not have a nuclear weapon'. He emphasised that Israel has never had a better friend in the White House than President Trump.

This comes after the June 22 airstrikes launched by America on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. He assured that he will thwart 'any attempt' by Iran to rebuild its nuclear programme.

'Defeat Hamas and release all the hostages in Gaza'
“We must complete the campaign against the Iranian axis, defeat Hamas and release all the hostages in Gaza, both living and dead,” said Netanyahu as the country is embroiled in war.

Thwarted Iran's nuclear project: Netanyahu
Netanyahu said the ceasefire will halt airstrikes by the two countries against each other. "We have thwarted Iran's nuclear project. If anyone in Iran tries to rebuild it, we will act with the same determination, with the same intensity, to foil any attempt.”

Israel and Iran have now agreed upon a ceasefire
Israel and Iran have now agreed upon a ceasefire, which was initially violated by both sides. This comes after US President Trump claimed to have brokered peace, and now, calm prevails.

